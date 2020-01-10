PHOTOS: Gov. Jared Polis delivers State of the State at Colorado Capitol

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis referred to as for earnings tax reduction, a renewed effort for elevated transportation funding and a public medical insurance choice throughout his annual State of the State handle.

The Boulder Democrat, in his second 12 months as governor, additionally referred to as for higher rural financial growth and, as he usually does, referred to as for more cash for early childhood training.

Earlier than Polis may even start his speech — which ran about 57 minutes — a gaggle of anti-fracking protesters disrupted the Home of Representatives chamber the place he was set to talk. One other shouted “ban fracking now!” because the governor started his speech. The Colorado State Patrol stated 20 to 25 protesters had been faraway from the Capitol however couldn’t instantly give the quantity arrested.

Learn full article right here.