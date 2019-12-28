  • Daniel Brenner, Particular to the Denver Put up

    The congregation collectively lights the menorah at a Hanukkah Hoopla service on the sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel.

    Rabbi Joseph Black greets friends at a Hanukkah Hoopla service on the sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel.

    Eliana, eight, left, and Ethan, 6, Mankis place the candles of their third era menorah at a Hanukkah Hoopla service on the sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel.

    Cantor Steve Brodsky leads the congregation in tune at a Hanukkah Hoopla service on the sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel. Members had been invited to convey their very own menorah, gentle on the identical time and revel in dinner and a live performance.

    Becoming a member of members and Parker residents Gil Gerstein, proper, lights the menorah together with his spouse Elana, son Shay, 9, daughter Talia, eight, and son Zev, 5, at a Hanukkah Hoopla service on the sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel.

    Rabbi Joseph Black tells the story of Hanukkah on sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel.

    Rabbi Emily Hyatt, proper, and her son Neil, three, recite the Kiddush blessing at a Hanukkah Hoopla service on the sixth night time of Hanukkah and likewise Shabbat Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Temple Emanuel.

Temple Emanuel members had been invited to convey their very own menorah, gentle them on the identical time and revel in dinner and a live performance in celebration of the sixth night time of Hanukkah.