PHOTOS: Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic’s steamy Instagram photos will break your phone screens

Star cricketer Hardik Pandya introduced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing of their Christmas collectively. Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement information with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring within the image. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,’ Pandya wrote whereas sharing the photograph.

Natasha Stankovic hails from Serbia and is a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. She was featured within the track ‘Aiyo Ji’ in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor starrer 2013 movie, Satyagraha. Nevertheless, it was Badshah’s music album which had the track ‘DJ Wale Babu’ which made Natasa an instantaneous star. She gained prominence with the opposite track – Tureya Tureya Janda Tere Mode Te Bandook Ve – from the identical album.

Natasa started to be generally known as the DJ Wale Babu lady and her reputation made her be part of Bigg Boss eight as a contestant. She has made cameos in movies like Ajay Devgn’s Motion Jackson, track Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns, Govinda’s FryDay and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Hardik has additionally uploaded a number of photographs and movies together with his buddy circle and Natasa. In a single video, the newly engaged couple might be seen dancing to a romantic quantity. Individuals from the cricket world took to social media to want the couple. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”

Natasa Stankovic’s ex, Aly Goni has reacted to their engagement image, Aly made a number of coronary heart emojis on the video the place Hardik has proposed to Natasa and the duo seal it with a kiss. Aly and Natasa have been just lately seen collectively on Nach Baliye 9 the place the duo reached the semi-finals.