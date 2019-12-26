PHOTOS: Highland Tap & Burger serves 300 pounds of food for those orphaned on Christmas

The Periodic Desk in Steamboat Springs opened Dec. 18 with chef Patrick Ayers at on the kitchen’s helm. (Supplied by Jameson Midgett)

This can be a story about an apple-sized mind tumor and lump crab beignets. It’s a couple of 32-year-old man, alongside along with his spouse and two younger daughters, fathoming the unfathomable. And butter. As a result of any good meals story entails butter.

However let’s not begin with the tumor. (It’s sort of the villain on this story, anyway.) Let’s begin with chef Patrick Ayres and The Periodic Desk, a restaurant that not too long ago opened in Steamboat Springs.

Ayres is a chef with big-city ambition and small-town values. That’s a giant juxtaposition there, one which’s absolutely spurred battle and turbulence and hard choices all through his profession. He and his spouse, Kaylee, left Steamboat Springs (the place they each attended highschool) for Seattle in 2009 so he might cook dinner at extra distinguished eating places they usually might be nearer to Kaylee’s dad. Ayres is a proficient, pushed chef, and he whizzed his approach up the kitchen ladder to govt sous chef on the highly-acclaimed Canlis.

Chef Patrick Ayers simply led the opening of an bold new Steamboat Springs restaurant — whereas battling mind most cancers. (Supplied by Rocky Mountain Images)

In October 2012, the Ayres’s first daughter, Paisley, was born, which was excellent timing as a result of they’d nearly had sufficient of Seattle’s rain, anyway. The couple needed to boost their youngsters in Colorado close to their Steamboat household, and so the three of them traded Seattle and Canlis for De Beque, Colorado (inhabitants: 500) and a ranch.

Ayres was the manager chef on the very high-end Excessive Lonesome Ranch for nearly two years earlier than he left to start out his personal mission, Cloverdale, again in Steamboat Springs. Alas, the high-reaching, tasting-menu-only restaurant didn’t final lengthy, closing in October 2018, however not earlier than garnering him some massive followers, together with Steamboat restaurateur Phillips Armstrong.

“I was completely blown away by Cloverdale. I was one of their biggest cheerleaders,” mentioned Armstrong, who owns two different eating places on the town. “I took my staff there, I took managers there, I just thought it was incredible. When it closed, I thought that’s a huge loss to our town, and then finding out that he had a tie here because his wife wanted to raise their family here — it was a huge opportunity for me. He’s a guy with more talent than Steamboat should have.”

So Armstrong got down to woo Ayres. He was creating a brand new restaurant for Catamount Ranch, a golf neighborhood about three miles outdoors of city. He knew that he wanted a extremely particular idea to get his fellow residents, who aren’t usually eager on venturing outdoors of downtown for dinner, to make that additional effort to get there.

That’s the place The Periodic Desk (however not but the most cancers) enters the story. The Periodic Desk was the reply to the query of tips on how to get Steamboat residents to drive these three miles to dinner. And Armstrong wanted Ayres in an effort to pull it off.

“I thought, there’s no way he’s going to do it,” Armstrong mentioned of getting a chef of Ayres’ caliber to hitch the restaurant. “I knew the only way to get people to come out to a location that was outside of town was with a concept that was really compelling. I conceived what Periodic Table was, but I’d need a really talented chef to pull that off.”

What Periodic Desk was, and is, is a restaurant that re-invents itself twice a 12 months. It modifications every part — the meals, the drinks, the theme, the period, the environment — each six months. Which means that it might probably go from, say, a contemporary Japanese izakaya to an historical Roman trattoria with the identical crew and in the identical area throughout the identical 12 months.

The chance to stretch his culinary expertise so vastly appealed to Ayres. He was in.

“It’s exciting for me to bounce around from concept to concept and try different things. We can do anything, we can go anywhere in the world that I’d like to learn,” he mentioned.

That was spring.

Ayres was gung-ho in regards to the idea, presenting Armstrong with a hand-written record of 20 stellar themes for Periodic to start out with. They settled on a 1920s New York Metropolis supper membership theme, and Ayres hit the highway and the books. He devoured previous restaurant menus on the New York Public Library’s archives, researching what individuals had been consuming then, and devising methods he might modernize and elevate these dishes.

However since February, unusual issues had been taking place to him. Ayres began experiencing dizzy spells, first solely when he’d get hit within the head taking part in in a basketball league, however then extra often — when he was cooking, when he was simply hanging out along with his household. The dizzy spells received increasingly more frequent, placing him generally 12-15 instances a day. It received so unhealthy that the otherwise-healthy 32-year-old noticed a physician about what he thought was vertigo.

The inside at The Periodic Desk, now open in Steamboat Springs. (Supplied by Jameson Midgett)

Docs assumed it was an inside ear concern, however after they couldn’t discover something fallacious, they despatched Ayres in for an MRI. You already know, simply in case.

“They called that same day,” Ayres mentioned. “‘We found a mass on the front of your brain.’ That’s how I found out.”

That was summer season.

“My initial reaction was fear,” Kaylee mentioned. “They couldn’t give us any details on grade, tumor type or treatment options until we got in to see the specialist. So for a month, we didn’t really know what we were dealing with. That was really difficult and scary.”

Ultimately, Ayres headed to Denver to see a neurosurgeon on the College of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The excellent news was that the tumor was operable, and so mind surgical procedure was scheduled for Sept. 27.

Docs sliced open Ayres’s pores and skin above his proper ear, carving an arc excessive of his head and all the way down to his hairline. They peeled again the pores and skin and snipped by way of his facial muscle mass. They reduce a window of a gap into his cranium so they might attain and extract the tumor.

“I felt like I got hit by a train. When I woke up, I was fine, but the week after was pretty rough. Like I had the worst hangover ever, every day. It was like that for a straight week,” Ayres mentioned.

Docs had been in a position to take away 95% of the tumor throughout the surgical procedure, however the different 5% was too near Ayres’s motor cortex, the a part of the mind that controls motion. They didn’t need him to get up paralyzed, in order that 5% will all the time be with him. The surgical procedure was the primary time medical doctors had entry to the tumor, so it was additionally the primary time they might biopsy the cells. Whereas the surgical procedure went about in addition to it might have, the biopsy outcomes had been dire. It was stage three astrocytoma, an incurable most cancers.

“It came back that some of the cells were stage 3, and at that point, I sat him down and was like ‘Hey, do you want to step away and focus on yourself and your family and your health?’” Armstrong mentioned. “If it was me, I wouldn’t have handled it as well as he has. I don’t know anyone who would have handled it as well as he has.”

Stepping away from the restaurant was by no means actually a consideration for Ayres. After all he needed to proceed cooking.

“Phil was really flexible and good to our family,” he mentioned. “I was basically out of commission for a month, which was tough for me. I was itching to do something.”

Whereas his dedication was admirable, it wasn’t simple on these serving to him by way of his restoration.

“Days after surgery, having him be so insistent to go to work when he couldn’t even get out of bed was frustrating, to say the least,” Kaylee mentioned. “He thought he was capable of doing more than he was, and he couldn’t stand lying in bed when there were things to be done … He lives and breathes for his work.”

A few month after the surgical procedure, Ayres began a six-week spherical of radiation and chemo. The kicker — as if he wanted a kicker with a mind tumor and all — was that the radiation was in Edwards. So day by day, Monday by way of Friday, Kaylee, his mother or a good friend picked him up at 12:30 p.m. and made the hour and a half drive (every approach) to Edwards.

The porch at The Periodic Desk in Steamboat Springs. (Supplied by Jameson Midgett)

“I’m just really tired. Like having a newborn baby tired all the time,” he mentioned of the radiation therapies.

All of the whereas, he’s nonetheless the manager chef of this spectacular, demanding, soon-to-open restaurant. He’s there within the mornings, earlier than the radiation, and returns at evening, after the radiation. His final week of radiation, truly, corresponded with the final week of coaching for The Periodic Desk’s workers.

That left Armstrong in a troublesome place. The chef he pursued so laborious to command his kitchen was gone 5 afternoons every week within the month and a half main as much as the restaurant’s opening — to not point out that Ayres is battling exhaustion and incurable mind most cancers. It’s been a fragile steadiness, rooting for his good friend and chef, but additionally working a restaurant.

“It’s the most difficult professional navigation that I’ve had,” Armstrong mentioned. “Each day I’m like, ‘OK, we doing this?’ I’ve been trying to both support him and give him a viable exit plan if it’s needed.”

That was fall.

Winter is a bit more unsure. The Periodic Desk opened Dec. 18 with a refined-retro menu of beer-battered lump crab beignets, crispy rooster a la king with gnocchi and buttery sherry cream sauce, pimento cheese creamed corn and sharp New York-style cheesecake. On the expertise facet, the restaurant is stuffed with extras like champagne poured upon arrival, a martini cart rolling by way of the eating room and baked Alaska set afire tableside. It’s booked by way of early January, however who is aware of what’s going to occur after that. It’ll shut for the shoulder season in late March earlier than re-opening in June 2020 with a wholly new theme.

Ayres’ future is a bit more troublesome to explain. The 5% of the tumor that medical doctors couldn’t take away stays plastered to his mind, and it might very seemingly develop. He’ll get MRIs each six months for the remainder of his life to ensure it’s not rising, but when it does, he’ll should have one other surgical procedure to take away it. The one certainty appears to be that he’ll be within the kitchen, working that line, searing steaks and whipping garlic herb butter. Night time after evening. It doesn’t matter what.

“I don’t know if it’s some type of triumphant thing, or something I’m trying to accomplish,” Ayres mentioned. “I don’t know. I don’t want to let it win or stop us from what we’re doing. From the beginning, I said to treat me as if nothing’s going on. I am going to do this.”

