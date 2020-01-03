PHOTOS: Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti parties hard on New Year

Sumona ChakravartyInstagram

The top of the last decade and starting of a New Yr has introduced pleasure and happiness and hope in every certainly one of us. And our favorite Sumona Chakravarti of the Kapil Sharma Present was no totally different. The gifted actress who tickles our humorous bones on the present as Bhoori has a moderately totally different aspect to her in actual life.

Whereas we at all times see Sumona clad in fits or in sarees, taking part in desi lady on the present; in actuality, she is way from it. The younger lady will not be solely an absolute fashionista but in addition is aware of the way to make heads flip along with her dazzling type assertion.

Sumona shares pictures from social gathering night time

Sumona rang in New Yr along with her household and pals and shared a number of pictures from the social gathering night time. In one of many photos, she was additionally seen posing with Urvashi Dholakia, whom we had lately seen on Nach Baliye.

Sumona additionally shared image and movies with Kapil Sharma, working for his or her episodes. Chandan Prabhakar can also be seen sharing the stage with them. Whereas sharing the image, Sumona wrote, “Last working day of 2019 looked like…”

Just a few days again, Sumona Chakravarti had taken to social media to disclose that she used to smoke rather a lot earlier and the way she managed to give up. Sumona revealed pal made her give up smoking and she or he has by no means touched a cigarette since. She additionally added that she will be able to’t keep in the identical room the place individuals smoke anymore. “2 Years In the past! the week following an expensive pal’s bday… I QUIT. Merely went chilly turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Have not touched since then. Was it troublesome, hell yeah. However now my physique rejects smoke. Cannot stand in a room the place ppl are smoking anymore, wrote Sumona.

“It is so hard to leave-Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world – John Green. Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality,” she added.