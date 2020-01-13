PHOTOS: Mexican Rodeo takes center stage at the National Western Stock Show



Helen H. Richardson





A photojournalist, Richardson has coated giant breaking information tales, together with the Sept. 11 terrorist assaults on the World Commerce Heart and the Pentagon, the 2004-05 tsunami in Indonesia and Thailand; the loss of life of Pope John Paul II in Rome; and the consequences of AIDS and lack of water in African nations. In Colorado, she covers information and sports activities and focuses on wildfire protection. She notably enjoys tales that converge along with her pursuits, which embody rock and mountain climbing, excessive sports activities, nature, animals and the surroundings.