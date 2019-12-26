PHOTOS: Mia Khalifa goes all ‘red’ and bold for her Christmas wishes; shares ‘cosy’ picture with beau

Mia KhalifaInstagram

Whereas the world is soaking within the festive vibes and happiness to usher in New Yr, Mia Khalifa can also be having fun with spending some high quality time with beau Robert Sandberg celebrating the Vacation season. Mia shared a number of photos celebrating Christmas and the images actually show her love for all issues purple.

Whereas sharing an image of herself and her beau Robert Sandberg in entrance their Christmas with their pet canine, Mia wrote, “The Sandberg’s wish you a very Happy Christmas from our makeshift sears studio.” In one other image, Mia will be seen going all purple and daring for the Christmas photoshoot.

18 million followers

The previous porn star just lately touched 18 million followers on Instagram and shared the information with netizens in essentially the most epic approach. Mia took to Instagram and wrote, “18 million, holy shit where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life’s been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren’t psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly fuck the psychos.”

In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC’s Laborious Speak, Mia had spoken at size about her profession within the porn business. “I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren’t forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now,” she mentioned.

“I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away,” she had added.

Mia’s romance on Instagram

Early this yr, Mia received engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She stop the business when she acquired dying threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organisation after her controversial porn movies. Mia and Robert preserve sharing romantic and cosy photos from their on a regular basis life on social media day-after-day.