-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Don Magnuson sits in a chair as he holds one in every of his miniature zebus through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Alanna Meecham, 5, eats a pink sucker as she stands with mates, who’re displaying miniature zebus through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
A pair of zebu gingerly contact heads as they relaxation in a pen through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Youngsters brush a miniature zebu earlier than displaying through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Harley Rummel, 6, offers directions to her mother, Sarah, as they present miniature zebu through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Dalton Olson, 9, prepares to point out a miniature zebu through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Nick Promote pets his miniature zebu Sterling through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Dalton Olson, 9, prepares to point out a miniature zebu through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Caleb the miniature zebu rests his head upon the again of excellent pal Fortunate the miniature zebu through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up
Dalton Olson, 9, prepares to point out a miniature zebu through the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
The two,000 pound Limousin bulls trotting out of the sector on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Tuesday towered over the miniature Zebu shuffling in.
Miniature, on this case, that means 400 to 450 kilos.
Learn the total story right here.
Add Comment