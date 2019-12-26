Photos: Mourners spend Christmas at Arlington National Cemetery

December 26, 2019 | three:26am
1 of
14
Armando Martin, 11, of California performs a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
2 of
14
Cheryl Cain of Virginia pays respect to her mother and father buried in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
three of
14
Sandra Marshall of Maryland pays her respect to SPC Tyler Hammett in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
four of
14
Sheila Brunson of Washington, DC, spends time on the grave marker of her mom, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
5 of
14
Christine Honeycutt of Maryland kisses the grave of her late son LCpl Terry Honeycutt in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
6 of
14
Former Military veteran Elmer Robinson of Virginia stands on the grave marker of his late son Tavon Hubbard, in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
7 of
14
Former Military veteran Eunice Cherry of Maryland releases a balloon into the sky on the grave marker of her late son SPC Daurice Mapp, in Part 55 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
eight of
14
Former Military veteran Eunice Cherry of Maryland kisses the grave marker of her late son SPC Daurice Mapp in Part 55 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
9 of
14
Cheryl Cain of Virginia pays respect to her mother and father buried in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
10 of
14
Dietlinde Doyle of Virginia spends time on the grave marker of her late husband William Doyle, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
11 of
14
Dietlinde Doyle of Virginia spends time on the grave marker of her late husband William Doyle, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
12 of
14
Dietlinde Doyle of Virginia spends time on the grave marker of her late husband William Doyle, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
13 of
14
Christine Honeycutt of Maryland pays respect to her late son LCpl Terry Honeycutt in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.
REUTERS
14 of
14
A wreath lays on a grave in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery
REUTERS
Add Comment