Photos: Mourners spend Christmas at Arlington National Cemetery

December 26, 2019
December 26, 2019 | three:26am


Armando Martin, 11, of California performs a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Cheryl Cain of Virginia pays respect to her mother and father buried in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Sandra Marshall of Maryland pays her respect to SPC Tyler Hammett in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Sheila Brunson of Washington, DC, spends time on the grave marker of her mom, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Christine Honeycutt of Maryland kisses the grave of her late son LCpl Terry Honeycutt in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Former Military veteran Elmer Robinson of Virginia stands on the grave marker of his late son Tavon Hubbard, in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Former Military veteran Eunice Cherry of Maryland releases a balloon into the sky on the grave marker of her late son SPC Daurice Mapp, in Part 55 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Former Military veteran Eunice Cherry of Maryland kisses the grave marker of her late son SPC Daurice Mapp in Part 55 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


REUTERS


Dietlinde Doyle of Virginia spends time on the grave marker of her late husband William Doyle, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Dietlinde Doyle of Virginia spends time on the grave marker of her late husband William Doyle, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Dietlinde Doyle of Virginia spends time on the grave marker of her late husband William Doyle, in Part 54 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


Christine Honeycutt of Maryland pays respect to her late son LCpl Terry Honeycutt in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

REUTERS


A wreath lays on a grave in Part 60 at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery

REUTERS

