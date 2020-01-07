GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood held their annual Christmas Eve service Monday, as Orthodox Christians have fun Christmas per the Julian calendar, through which Christmas Day lands on January 7. This differs from most fashionable Christian faiths, which use the Gregorian calendar, through which Christmas Day lands on December 25.
Climbing Pike’s Peak on New Year’s Eve with the AdAmAn Club, a Colorado tradition for 98 years
The AdAmAn mountaineering membership, which celebrated its 98th 12 months, is steeped in historical past intertwined with that of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak itself.
PHOTOS: Anti-war protest marches from Colorado Capitol to Union Station
An anti-war protest was held on the state Capitol on Saturday.
PHOTOS: The world rings in the New Year 2020 with fire and ice
Fireworks over the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia, kisses on the Eiffel tower, and ready for hours in Time Sq. for the ball to drop are a few of the methods the world rang within the New Yr.
Add Comment