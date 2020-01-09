GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg hosted about 2,500 folks Wednesday on the Fillmore Auditorium on Colfax Avenue.
Climbing Pike’s Peak on New Year’s Eve with the AdAmAn Club, a Colorado tradition for 98 years
The AdAmAn mountaineering membership, which celebrated its 98th 12 months, is steeped in historical past intertwined with that of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak itself.
PHOTOS: Anti-war protest marches from Colorado Capitol to Union Station
An anti-war protest was held on the state Capitol on Saturday.
PHOTOS: The world rings in the New Year 2020 with fire and ice
Fireworks over the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia, kisses on the Eiffel tower, and ready for hours in Time Sq. for the ball to drop are a few of the methods the world rang within the New 12 months.
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos beat Oakland Raiders, Dec. 29, 2019
The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Denver gained 16-15.
