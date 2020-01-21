PHOTOS | Rani Mukerji to Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Celebs who shocked us with their hideous outfits at Umang 2020

Rani Mukerji and Bhumi PednekarInstagram

The annual operate organised to pay a tribute to the police personnels of Mumbai, Umang, was held with a lot fervour and pleasure on January 19. The who’s who of the business attended the occasion and even had heartfelt conversations with the Mumbai police. Many Bollywood celebrities even carried out to entertain the police personnel.

Whereas celebs like Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor surprised of their lovely vogue avatars, many celebs acquired a large thumbs down from the style police. Let’s have a look.

Rani Mukerji at Umang 2020Instagram

Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji opted for a shimmery blazer pant set and teamed it up with a crisp black shirt. Whereas we’re all in love with all issues blingy and shimmery, this mix one way or the other did not flip as much as be the way in which we had anticipated. Not solely was it an excessive amount of for the eyes but in addition did nothing to go with Rani’s magnificence. No sooner did the image land on social media that Rani was trolled left, proper and centre for this outfit. From calling her ‘Bappi Lahiri’ to advising her to fireside her stylist, trolled attacked the actress viciously.

Bhumi PednekarInstagram

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar, who will get her vogue alternative bang on each time, disenchanted us this time. Bhumi selected to go along with the monochrome theme however failed at it miserably. The tassels and the denims did not permit her to show-off her fabulous body and as an alternative made her look cumbersome.

Kashmera ShahInstagram

Kashmera Shah: When you’ve got it, you must flaunt it. However, Kashmera didn’t take the cue and appeared on this plain black robe which was extra odd than odd.

Giorgia Andriani: One other movie star who at all times manages to make heads flip along with her model assertion, Giorgia didn’t impress anybody this time. The ill-fitted beige gown made her body look squar-ish and unflattering.

Urvashi Rautela: Although we beloved the color, the sample of the gown gave Urvashi extra of a cupcake vibe than a diva one. With somebody who has such a superb determine, she may have executed a lot better we predict.

Whereas these divas experimented with their vogue decisions, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Sara Ali Khan made too secure sartorial alternative which we aren’t impressed with.