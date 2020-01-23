PHOTOS: Sheep shearing at the National Western Stock Show
January 23, 2020
3 Min Read
Youngsters really feel the lightness, oiliness and softness of freshly shorn wool after a sheep shearing demonstration within the Ames Exercise Pavilion on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 22, 2020 in Denver. The Strasburg sheep farmer, who runs annual shearing demonstrations on the inventory present, can sheer a sheep in about three minutes. The shorn wool is bought to a wool purchaser then bought to a mill. Sheep shearing is the method by which the woolen fleece of a sheep is minimize off. The wool can weigh as much as 12 lbs as soon as of the sheep.
