Photos show Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell onboard Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ on trip to Africa

New photographs have emerged exhibiting former President Invoice Clinton posing with Ghislaine Maxwell aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s non-public jet within the early 2000s.

Within the photos, obtained by DailyMail.com on Friday, Clinton is pictured on the prime of steps of the airplane – which was dubbed the ‘Lolita Specific’ – along with his hand on Maxwell’s shoulder.

In one other one, the previous commander-in-chief is pictured with Chauntae Davies, Epstein’s private masseuse and an ‘air-hostess’ on the airplane on the time, who has accused Epstein of raping her on a number of events.

Clinton is pictured enjoyable on board the jet, with a cigar hanging out of his mouth as he reads a newspaper.

Additionally seen aboard the Boeing 727 are actor Kevin Spacey and comic Chris Tucker, who accompanied Clinton on the five-day humanitarian journey in 2002 – a challenge for the Clinton Basis to boost consciousness about poverty and the AIDS disaster.

Different photographs from the voyage present Spacey in entrance of desk overflowing with jewels and present Tucker in a purple baseball cap carrying a pair of Sony headphones.

There isn’t a proof to recommend that Clinton, Tucker or Spacey engaged in any sexual actions once they flew on the airplane or that they knew of Epstein’s crimes.

An air-stewardess on the jet on the time, Chauntae Davies, then 22 (pictured), recounted the journey in an unique interview with The Solar

Davies was 22 years previous on the time of the journey and an aspiring therapeutic massage therapist. She was employed to be Epstein’s private masseuse and stated he raped her on a number of events.

She informed The Solar in an unique interview that was invited to affix the journey one week earlier than they departed.

Davies stated the journey was a five-day humanitarian journey to Africa in 2002 as a part of a challenge for the Clinton Basis. Pictured: Davies, left, with Clinton

Davies stated she was hesitant about touring so removed from residence with Epstein, whom she accused of raping and sexually assaulting her on different journeys, together with at his non-public island within the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, she says she was not sexually assaulted on this journey.

When Davies arrived to the airfield for the journey, she stated a person handed pilot uniforms to her and three different assistants to put on on board to look skilled as they waited for Epstein and Maxwell’s arrival.

She she ‘felt like a goober’ however nonetheless placed on the outfit and acted as an air stewardess.

Davies described being shocked when she noticed the A-listers that may be touring together with her.

‘I jumped out of my seat and was instantly conscious that my journey mates had arrived and in walks Invoice Clinton,’ she informed The Solar.

‘He continued to stroll onto the airplane, introducing himself. I believed him to be charming and candy.

‘Extra of the company arrived and by some means, because the airplane closed its doorways, I stood trying across the room in any respect the brand new faces I simply met.

‘Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey and Invoice – accompanied additionally in fact by the Secret Service. I used to be going to Africa with probably the most eclectic group of individuals conceivable.’

Lots of Epstein’s alleged victims have claimed that he used the airplane to shuttle underage women between his properties and that he organized orgies on board.

However Davies describes the previous president as a ‘full gentleman’ whom she remembers smoking cigars and taking part in playing cards on board the flight.

‘I wrote in my journal on the time that I wanted he might be president once more. He was charismatic and humorous and sort and personable,’ she stated.

She additionally described the expertise as being like ‘camp’.

‘Everyone cracked jokes at each other. Clinton was chiming in cracking jokes together with us, and we have been all laughing and bonding over corny jokes,’ she informed The Solar.

‘A film was placed on, everybody took both a seat within the big armchairs or on the ground, and watched all of it collectively. Ultimately, everybody fell asleep to the film.’

Davies added that her earlier experiences forged a shadow over the journey, which included stops in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and South Africa.

‘I felt shamed by what had been occurring with Jeffrey and I used to be doing my finest appearing efficiency to maintain issues trying as skilled as I might,’ she informed The Solar.

‘I needed to cowl it up for everybody. I nonetheless thought it was occurring solely to me and I couldn’t speak about it with any of the opposite assistants.’

Clinton beforehand issued an announcement relating to his journey on Epstein’s airplane and insisted he knew nothing in regards to the financier’s crimes.

‘President Clinton is aware of nothing in regards to the horrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein plead responsible to in Florida some years in the past, or these with which he has beforehand been charged in New York,’ the assertion learn.

‘In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a complete of 4 journeys on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in reference to the Clinton Basis.

‘Workers, supporters of the Basis, and his Secret Service element traveled on each leg or each journey.’

The previous president didn’t instantly reply to DailyMail.com’s request for remark.

Davies, now 40 (far proper, in 2002) stated the ladies have been required to put on pilots’ uniforms in an try to look skilled

The humanitarian journey was to boost consciousness about poverty and the AIDS disaster. Pictured: Clinton (heart) throughout one of many stops on a journeys

Stops on the journey embody Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and South Africa. Pictured: Maxwell (left) talking in the course of the journey with Spacey (proper)

Davies, now 40, stated revisiting the photographs made her query how such highly effective individuals have been pulled into Epstein’s circle as he was committing heinous intercourse crimes.

‘It is clear that Epstein was utilizing this non-public jet and his wealth to get near wealthy and highly effective individuals,’ Davies informed The Solar.

‘Trying again at these photos now it raises loads of questions on why Invoice Clinton was utilizing the airplane and what maybe Jeffrey might have been making an attempt to perform by having him round.’

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not responsible to federal prices of intercourse trafficking involving dozens of ladies as younger as 14.

He was discovered lifeless on August 10 in his cell on the Metropolitan Correctional Middle in Manhattan and an post-mortem concluded that he hanged himself.