January 9, 2020 | 11:01am

These are the 2 dozen new pictures revealing Invoice Clinton’s 2002 journey to Africa aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” — with different celebrities and an Epstein accuser in tow.

The slew of photographs, obtained Thursday by The Publish, present a smiling Clinton posing alongside Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and Chauntae Davies, the masseuse who has accused the useless financier of rape.

Invoice Clinton and Chauntae Davies MEGA

The humanitarian journey, which Davies says was hosted by Clinton’s basis, additionally included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, who seem in photographs with Davies and Maxwell.

Epstein on his personal island MEGA

One picture reveals Davies in a blue prime subsequent to Clinton, who has his arm slung round her shoulders.

Different photographs from the journey present Davies in a pilots’ uniform, Tucker with a set of headphones on, Spacey in entrance of a desk of bijou and Clinton chomping on a cigar — which seems to have been taken aboard Epstein’s personal jet dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Davies has not accused Clinton, Tucker or Spacey of any wrongdoing on the five-day jaunt, telling The Solar that the previous president was a “complete gentleman” your entire time. There’s additionally no suggestion that the boys knew of the disturbing allegations towards Epstein on the time.

Davies, who was 22 on the time and labored as Epstein’s private masseuse, mentioned she was made to put on a uniform earlier than she boarded the flight.

“I jumped out of my seat and was immediately aware that my travel mates had arrived. And in walks Bill Clinton,” she informed The Solar. “He continued to walk onto the plane, introducing himself. I thought him to be charming and sweet.”

She additionally mentioned she needed to pinch herself at one level as a reminder that the journey was actual.

“I was going to Africa with the most eclectic group of people imaginable,” Davies recalled.