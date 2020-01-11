Photos taken by US Special Operations show Qassem Soleimani’s personal effects and twisted wreckage

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Related Press

Revealed: 08:07 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:08 EST, 11 January 2020

Pictures taken by U.S. Particular Operations forces have been launched the aftermath of the American drone strike that killed Iranian Common Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

The photographs, which depict the grisly final result of the January three Reaper drone’s missile strike on two vehicles carrying Soleimani and 9 others, have been obtained by Fox Information from a U.S. authorities supply.

The U.S. troopers have been secretly following Soleimani’s convoy a couple of half-mile behind his entourage, and rushed to the scene instantly after the strike to substantiate that the Iranian normal had been killed.

The photographs present the burning, twisted wreckage of the car Solemani was touring in, in addition to among the gadgets he was carrying, together with a mobile phone and foreign money.

U.S. troopers have been secretly following Soleimani’s convoy a couple of half-mile behind his entourage, and rushed to the scene instantly after the strike, taking this image

In one other picture, Soleimani’s physique has been blurred out because it lies subsequent to the wreckage

Pictures additionally present gadgets Soleimani was carrying, together with a mobile phone (high) and foreign money

Soleimani was additionally carrying a ebook of poetry, a pistol and a rifle, Fox Information reported.

Unreleased photographs graphically depict Soleimani’s disfigured physique, exhibiting him lacking limbs.

On Friday, it was revealed that on the identical day Soleimani died, U.S. forces carried out one other high secret mission towards a senior Iranian navy official in Yemen, in response to a brand new report.

The simultaneous strike focusing on Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander of Iran’s elite Quds Pressure who has been lively in Yemen, didn’t lead to his loss of life, 4 U.S. officers aware of the matter advised the Washington Publish.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard acknowledged that it by chance shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the federal government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was accountable.

The airplane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile assault on two navy bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the airstrike killing Soleimani. Nobody was wounded within the assault on the bases.

Different photographs taken by Iraqi forces present a wider view of the scene of the drone strike

Wreckage is seen following the strike in photographs taken by Iraqi forces

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the pinnacle of the Guard’s aerospace division, mentioned his unit accepts ‘full duty’ for the shootdown. In an tackle broadcast by state TV, he mentioned that when he discovered concerning the downing of the airplane, ‘I wanted I used to be lifeless.’

He mentioned Guard forces ringing the capital had beefed up their air defenses and have been on the ‘highest stage of readiness,’ fearing that the U.S. would retaliate. He mentioned an officer made the ‘dangerous resolution’ to open fireplace on the airplane after mistaking it for a cruise missile.

Iran’s supreme chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to the households of the victims and referred to as on the armed forces to ‘pursue possible shortcomings and guilt within the painful incident.’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued an announcement saying the crash investigation ought to proceed and the ‘perpetrators’ must be dropped at justice. He mentioned Iran ought to compensate victims’ households, and he requested ‘official apologies via diplomatic channels.’