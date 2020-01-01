GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
Fireworks over the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia, kisses on the Eiffel tower, and ready for hours in Time Sq. for the ball to drop are a number of the methods the world rang within the New 12 months. The 2020 decade began for some with icy plunges into frozen rivers, cleansing up the mess left within the streets of Amsterdam, or dawn walks greeting within the new yr.
PHOTOS: Denverites take advantage of snowstorm between holidays
In between Christmas and New 12 months’s Day, a snowstorm hit Colorado, bringing as much as eight inches of snow in some components of the state. Denverites took benefit of the snow, with ice skating on the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, snowball fights and sledding at Capital Hill on Dec. 28, 2019.
