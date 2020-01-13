PHOTOS: These tiny piglets at the Stock Show won the best-in-show ribbon to our hearts

Eleven piglets, born on Jan. 7, are within the nursery on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 13, 2020 in Denver. (RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up)

The 2020 Nationwide Western Inventory Present is in full swing, and as normal, there’s so much occurring — rodeos, freestyle reigning, a cattle blow-dry bar (effectively … one thing like that). Greater than 700,000 individuals visited the present final yr — and, in accordance with the Inventory Present, greater than 57,000 individuals attended the present this yr simply on opening day. However when you get there, what do you have to do?

We’ve obtained one suggestion: Make a beeline for the nursery, the place you possibly can look in on all of the mamas and infants at this yr’s present. On a current go to, photographer RJ Sangosti met 11 tiny piglets that, let’s face it, simply shot to the highest of your 2020 Inventory Present must-see checklist.

These snouts! These tiny tails! These fuzzy little pink bellies! Does the Inventory Present give out awards in any class regarding cuteness? As a result of, if that’s the case, we’d prefer to be on that judges’ panel, please.

You’ll discover the nursery within the Occasions Heart Paddock, subsequent to the Hutchison Western Pony Trails exhibit. Head to the Nationwide Western Inventory Present’s web site for a full schedule of this yr’s occasions, and see extra protection of this yr’s festivities at DenverPost.com. The Inventory Present wraps up on Jan. 26.

