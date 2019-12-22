The 46th annual Tuba Christmas Live performance lead by conductor Invoice Clark was carried out with about 300 tuba gamers within the galleria of the Denver Performing Arts Advanced in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

Some 300 tuba gamers collect to play vacation tunes and sing vacation songs. The annual occasion is widely known in cities world wide. Tuba Christmas was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his instructor and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902.