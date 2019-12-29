PIC | Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn looks breathtaking and you just can’t take eyes off her

Nysa Devgn, Ajay DevgnInstagram

Belief Nysa Devgn to explode the web together with her gorgeous footage, and there isn’t any one who may battle an eyelid. The 16-year-old daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn has all the time managed to shock netizens together with her magnificence. And but once more, Nysa has taken the social media by storm together with her breathtaking image.

In an image shared by Nysa Devgn’s Instagram fan web page, was seen posing for sporting a navy inexperienced color bralette. She let her hair free and possibly drenched as properly whereas wanting straight into the digital camera lens. Nysa can also be a health freak which is kind of evident from her newest image of how a lot she cares about her health. The star child regarded beautiful within the backdrop of the character.

Although Nysa Devgn has an enormous fan following on social media, the 16-year-old has all the time been on the receiving finish of trolls. From criticising her outfits to calling her the feminine model of Ajay Devgn, trolls by no means fail to showcase their sick mentality that they might by no means go unnoticed.

Ajay Devgn strongly reacts on daughter Nysa Devgn getting trolled

When Ajay Devgn was lately requested about trolling and bullying on social media, the actor could not resist himself from talking up about how simply his daughter will get subjected to it. And whereas opening up about the identical, the Tanhaji actor revealed that he had requested Nysa to exit someplace out in order that she may recover from her grandfather’s demise.

Ajay Devgn daughter Nysa DevgnInstagram

For the uninitiated, Nysa was trolled for visiting a parlour after her grandfather Veeru Devgn had breathed his final on the Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai (the place he was admitted) on Might 27 morning. Earlier, whereas addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had stated that he and his household do not take note of trolls who make such feedback utilizing pretend identities.

In the meantime, take a look at Nysa Devgn’s newest image which is now going viral on social media platforms.