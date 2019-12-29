PIC: Is Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan dating Marc Robinson’s – Waluscha De Sousa’s daughter?

Malaika Arora, Chanel, Arhaan Khan, Arjun Kapoor

It appears to be the season of introducing plus one’s to the household. Whereas on one hand, Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor for his or her Christmas lunch together with the entire Kapoor household, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, too appears to have completed the identical.

The younger lad introduced his plus one, Chanel Robinson, to the household dinner on the Arora family. Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been additionally seen in attendance. For many who do not know, Chanel Robinson is the daughter of Marc Robinson and Waluscha De Sousa. Whereas Marc has been a well known magnificence pageant professional and grooming mentor for the fashions, Waluscha was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film – Fan – in 2016.

Malaika, Arjun and Arhaan fortunately posed for pictures after they arrived on the venue. Malaika’s sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak together with their children additionally attended the celebration.

Speaking about how his son took the entire information of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz had instructed Pinkvilla, “It’s got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too.”

“I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother’s scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy,” he added.