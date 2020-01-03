PIC: Padma Lakshmi goes topless, days after being mistaken for Priyanka Chopra

Padma LakshmiInstagram

In style because the High Chef decide, Padma Lakshmi, determined to usher in New Yr by sharing a steamy photograph of herself on social media. The 49-year-old creator, mannequin, actress, and host shared an image of herself flaunting her lovely curves and overlaying her breasts along with her palms.

Padma captioned the picture, “New year, same me (@vogueindia) #bts” Quite a lot of well-known celebrities lauded Padma’s scintillating image and wished her glad New Yr. Previous to this, Padma Lakshmi had shared one other image from what gave the impression to be a photoshoot, the place she had posed all nude.

Padma Lakshmi mistaken for Priyanka Chopra

Not too long ago, Padma Lakshmi had been confused for Priyanka Chopra by New York journal. The New Yorker Journal not too long ago shared a picture of Padma Lakshmi. Whereas the journal acquired the of Padma Lakshmi proper, their Instagram web page tagged Priyanka Chopra as a substitute of Padma Lakshmi. Reacting to the goof-up, Padma Lakshmi mentioned, Thanks to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout … I do know to some all of us look alike, however .. #desilife #justindianthings (sic)”

A number of Indian actresses have typically been confused by the English and American dailies for another person. Whereas many instances the international media confused Deepika Padukone for Priyanka Chopra, many a time, they did not recognise them as anyone and tagged them as ‘feminine good friend’. Reacting to this, Deepika Padukone had mentioned, “It’s not just ignorance; it’s also racist. Two people of similar colour are not the same people.”

Padma Lakshmi in bathtub tubPadma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi/Instagram)

Padma Lakshmi’s newest image comes after her sturdy response to social media platforms placing stars on breasts. “I really think that it’s kinda bulls**t that Instagram will put little stars or whatever on your nipples (to censor them) but men can go topless left and right,” she mentioned. “I find that sexist. We’re so afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form. We’re okay with it being siliconed-out and retouched but an actual woman’s real body is, I think, one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature. So what’s the big deal?” she had advised Bravo TV.