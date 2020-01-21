PIC: Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma’s double date with Sunil Chhetri – Sonam

Watch: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma IMDB Originals “The Insider’s watchlist”













Energy couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dined out with Indian Nationwide Soccer group captain Sunil Chhetri and his spouse Sonam Bhattacharya at their residence. And photos and their social media posts are something to go by the couple appeared to have a blast.

Sunil Chhetri, Sonam Bhattacharya, Anushka Sharma, Virat KohliInstagram

The social media PDA

Sunil’s spouse, Sonam shared an image and wrote, “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun.” In one other submit, Sonam wrote, “Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!”

Reacting to the submit, Anushka wrote, “We had such a beautiful evening that don’t be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time.”

Sunil Chhetri has at all times been part of Virat Kohli’s circle. He had even attended their wedding ceremony reception and shared an image with a cheeky caption, “There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living. Luck and love for what I’m sure will be a fantastic journey.”

All the nation had gone bonkers with the information of the ‘Badshah of Cricket’ and the ‘Queen of Hearts’ shedding their hearts to one another. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, fondly often known as Virushka, have not allowed their sanity to lose the conflict with success, glamour and paparazzi.

Anushka and Virat HoneymoonInstagram

Anushka’s love for Virat

In a candid chat with movie critic Anupama Chopra, Anushka revealed lots about Virat and her private life and the way they maintain themselves indifferent from the work they do. She additionally spoke at size about how vital it’s for them to maintain themselves grounded and never get slowed down by their success or failures.

Speaking about their relationship, Anushka stated that each of them aren’t too hooked up to what they do. She considers movies as her ‘responsibility’ and so does Virat about cricket. They each exit within the morning, do their responsibility and are available again within the night to each-other. She added that they do not see themselves as a ‘power-couple’ and in the event that they had been to start out seeing one another like that, then that might imply that one thing had gone terribly mistaken within the nature of their relationship. She stated that that is the sort of thought that had by no means crossed their minds and hopefully, by no means will.