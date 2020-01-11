PICKEL: 5 things Ontario government should do for taxpayers in 2020

Many Ontarians are struggling to get by.

A latest Ipsos ballot revealed 48% of Canadians are $200 or much less away from monetary insolvency on the finish of the month. However the very last thing they want is extra authorities as a result of taxes are already the only largest expense for the typical Canadian family.

As an alternative, listed below are 5 methods the Ontario authorities can assist make life extra inexpensive with out growing spending:

LOWER HYDRO BILLS — A latest report discovered residential customers in Ontario pay 22% extra for his or her electrical energy than the remainder of Canada, and a few companies pay practically 65% extra! We’re on this state of affairs as a result of the previous Ontario Liberal authorities signed quite a lot of unhealthy offers for renewable power that locked us in above market charges.

Ontario can’t afford to proceed down this path, so it’s time to chop our losses. This yr, the federal government ought to use laws to cancel (or on the very least, renegotiate) all remaining renewable power contracts within the province to ease the monetary burden on households and improve the province’s competitiveness.

LOWER GAS TAXES — What many Ontarians might not notice is that we pay 5 separate taxes each time we refill on the fuel station: the carbon tax, provincial excise tax, federal excise tax, provincial gross sales tax and federal gross sales tax. Cumulatively, these 5 taxes add 44 cents per litre to the value of gasoline. The federal and provincial gross sales taxes are charged on high of the primary three, and all are paid with after-tax . Ouch.

Within the final election, Premier Doug Ford promised to cut back fuel costs by 10 cents per litre by eliminating the previous authorities’s cap-and-trade program, and by decreasing the provincial excise tax. His authorities made good on the previous, however the federal carbon tax shortly erased any financial savings Ontarians would have loved. Ford ought to proceed to struggle the carbon tax, and also needs to hold his promise to cut back the provincial excise tax by 5.7 cents.

BALANCE THE BUDGET AHEAD OF SCHEDULE — Initially, this authorities promised to stability the price range by 2023. Because it seems, the 2018 budgetary deficit was half of what was anticipated, and the federal government is on observe to shave an extra $1.three billion off its 2019 projection. Given these developments, it stands to cause that the federal government can and may return to stability before 2023.

How will this assist taxpayers?

Debt as we speak means taxes tomorrow, and shrinking the debt will imply financial savings. Every single day, the Ontario authorities spends over $35 million of our cash on curiosity funds. Meaning $12.9 billion price of tax down the drain this yr that might have stayed in taxpayers’ pockets.

END CORPORATE WELFARE — There’s a follow whereby the federal government takes cash from folks — even from those that are struggling — and arms it over it to worthwhile firms. It’s known as taxpayer-funded company welfare, and it wants to finish in Ontario.

A latest instance consists of the present authorities giving Maple Leaf Meals $35 million for a brand new facility (earlier than it eradicated 300 jobs), however company welfare is a longstanding, multi-partisan problem in Ontario. The present authorities would stand to realize main political factors if it put an official finish to the unfair and ineffective follow as soon as and for all.

DON’T CAVE IN SALARY NEGOTIATIONS WITH GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES — Quite a few stories have confirmed what Ontarians already know: that authorities staff receives a commission extra, retire sooner, and have higher advantages and pensions than their comparable non-governmental counterparts. When so many Ontarians are teetering on the point of monetary insolvency, it’s unconscionable to assume the lecturers’ unions are taking authorized motion towards the federal government for laws that might give the greater than 10,000 lecturers at present incomes greater than $100,000 per yr a $three,000 increase over the following three years.

Ontarians worth and respect lecturers, however we will’t afford to go additional into debt or to pay extra in taxes to present already properly compensated authorities staff a fair larger increase.

— Jasmine Pickel is interim Ontario director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation