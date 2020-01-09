Pickup artist and his girlfriend have had threesomes with 100 WOMEN

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

A Florida couple introduced collectively by their love of threesomes has revealed they have been sexually intimate with greater than 100 girls over the course of their sexually-charged relationship.

Elan, knowledgeable pickup artist, and his bisexual girlfriend, Kat, open up about their love of bringing different girls into their bed room on Friday evening’s episode of the We TV actuality collection Excessive Love.

‘Since we have been collectively, we have been with over 100 companions,’ Kat boasts in a preview clip from the episode. ‘Our success price is extraordinarily excessive.’

Open: Elan and Kat, a pair from Florida, open up about their love of threesomes on Friday evening’s episode of the We TV collection Excessive Love

Win-win: Elan’s fantasy is to have ‘two women on the identical time,’ whereas Kat needs a associate who will let her proceed to discover her sexual curiosity in girls

Spectacular: Kat boasts that they’ve ‘been with over 100 companions’

Elan was beforehand in a monogamous marriage, however after his divorce, he discovered himself a brand new way of life — and a brand new profession.

‘I am knowledgeable pickup artist. I’ve a confirmed methodology of assembly new girls,’ he explains. ‘I’ve developed this technique over a few years of going out and discipline testing, utilizing my strategies after which coming dwelling and analyzing.’

Elan sees Kat as his ‘associate in crime,’ and she or he additionally believes they’re an ideal match.

‘He is hilarious, very clever, and I believe we’re simply extraordinarily appropriate,’ she says.

New life: Elan was beforehand in a monogamous marriage, however after his divorce, he discovered himself a brand new profession as a pickup artist

Wild: Elan and Kat met on-line and have been happy to seek out they’ve related wishes. ‘We might have 4 or 5 totally different women from each evening,’ she remembers of the beginning of their courtship

The couple met on-line two years in the past, and so they have been each happy to seek out that they’ve related wishes.

‘As a bisexual girl, it is undoubtedly vital for me to be with a associate who’s open to nonetheless letting me discover my curiosity in girls,’ Kat says.

Her desire is ideal for her associate, whose ‘fantasy is 2 women on the identical time.’

Elan says being ‘socially acute is like having a magic energy,’ and since he is been in a relationship with Kat, he has been utilizing his abilities to seek out girls for the each of them.

Social life: Elan says they now have threesomes about two or thrice every week, which nonetheless lots for most individuals

Proud: Kat says their ‘success price is extraordinarily excessive’ due to Elan’s pickup expertise

Fortunate: Kat says she was ‘thrilled’ to seek out Elan as a result of not each man is comfy bringing one other girl into the bed room

‘He has it down in a manner that is completely totally different than different folks will do it, and it really works considerably higher,’ she says of his pickup approach.

‘After we first began relationship, we have been like insane. We might have 4 or 5 totally different women from each evening,’ she remembers.

Elan says they now have threesomes about two or thrice every week, which nonetheless lots for most individuals.

‘Not each man actually needs that type of relationship or is comfy with it,’ Kat explains. ‘So I used to be thrilled to seek out Elan.’