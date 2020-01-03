News

Pics: From Bhumi Pednekar to Nia Sharma, Bollywood beauties who raise temperature in their sizzling bikini

January 3, 2020
2 Min Read

From Mouni Roy to Bhumi Pednekar to Nia Sharma actresses are slaying in bikini and the web simply cannot deal with!

Prime 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019







As 2020 has kicked in, social media is full of sultry vacation footage of assorted actors, ranging from Nia Sharma who’s setting the social media on fireplace carrying a smoking red-hot pink bikini. She was seen posing on a seashore the place she was on a trip together with her household.

nia sharma and Bhumi Pednekar

Nia Sharma and Bhumi PednekarInstagram

The coy and cute Bhumi’s daring bikini avatar is ruling the web seen in olive inexperienced bikini taking part in with water the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor appears to be like scintillating in swimwear and we’re drooling over her. The following we’ve Sophie Choudhary who’s seen in two-piece and giving us main physique targets.

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share an image in a yellow bikini as she welcomed the brand new 12 months. She captioned it, “Hey Stranger! Am grateful for the whole lot you re about to throw at me…#2020 #day1. Mouni was in Dubai to have fun the New Yr’s Eve together with her mates Anisha Varma, Vishakha Dugar, Shivani Malik, and Sonakshi Malik. The actress posted footage the place she is seen having a gala time.

Listed here are just a few bikini footage that may set the temperature hovering

Different actresses who’ve by no means shied away from posing in bikini are Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Lisa Haydon and lots of extra.

