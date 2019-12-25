PICS | Kapil Sharma, team takes Delhi metro; Sumona Chakravarti can’t stop smiling

Sunil has opened up on why he by no means returned to The Kapil Sharma Present













Kapil Sharma and his crew, together with Sumona Chakravarti, have been just lately in Delhi. To keep away from the heavy visitors within the nationwide capital, they ditched their non-public autos and took a trip within the public metro on Tuesday, December 24.

Kapil Sharma shared the images from the metro trip on Instagram and wrote: “No need to stay in #traffic anymore take a #metro #newdelhi #winters (sic)”

Maintaining the winter in thoughts, Kapil sported a black leather-based jacket and denim trousers whereas Sumona wore a pink pullover and was all smiles for experiencing the enjoyment of travelling in public transport.

The yr 2019 had been fairly fruitful for the ace comic. Other than his The Kapil Sharma Present attaining a milestone by finishing 100 episodes, he and his spouse Ginni Chatrath have been additionally blessed with a child woman just a few weeks in the past.

Moreover these, Kapil handled his followers final week with an image of his with Sunil Grover clicked at Sohail Khan’s social gathering. The image additionally had Salman Khan, the producer of The Kapil Sharma Present.

Kapil and Sunil had a bitter previous after their mid-air brawl adopted by a nasty Twitter warfare in 2017. Though the mud has settled down and each are pleased of their respective skilled entrance, the 2 by no means tried to affix palms once more regardless of a number of makes an attempt to reconcile.

The duo’s humorous banter on the present is missed by the viewers and therefore inside minutes of sharing the publish, followers went in a frenzy seeing Kapil and Sunil collectively. The image did trace of the ace comedians potential reunion on The Kapil Sharma Present quickly.