PICS | Mona Singh mehendi ceremony: Bride looks charming in floral jewelry; poses with Gaurav Gera

For fairly a while now, studies of tv’s well-liked face Mona Singh tying the knot along with her funding banker boyfriend in December have been doing the rounds. Whereas Mona has been tight-lipped about it, very lately it has been revealed that the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress is ready to get married on December 27.

Mona Singh marriage ceremonyInstagram

And now, the pre-wedding rituals have kicked began and the bride’s crew took to Instagram to share the images from the Mehendi ceremony held on December 25. Within the photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies, the actress seemed charming in a pink salwar swimsuit whereas flaunting her mehendi to the digital camera. The flower jewellery added attraction to her look. Mona’s shut pal and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin co-actor Gaurav Gera was additionally a part of the ceremonies.

In line with Bombay Occasions, Mona will take her marriage ceremony vows at a low-key ceremony within the presence of their members of the family and shut mates from the business together with Gaurav, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan. She lately had a bachelorette in Goa as nicely.

“Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26,” a supply was quoted as saying by the every day.

The 38-year-old actress, who will subsequent be seen on the brand new season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has wrapped up her shoot portion by December 14 in order to organize herself for the massive day.

Mona’s skilled life

Mona will quickly be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Curiously, the film might be a reunion for Aamir, Kareena and Mona after they shared the display in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster movie three Idiots. Mona performed Kareena’s sister in Hirani’s film.

Not too long ago, Mona was additionally seen within the internet present MOM – Mission Over Mars, which additionally starred Shakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in pivotal roles and was streamed on Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform ALTBalaji. She has additionally performed a key position within the first two seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

