PICS | Mouni Roy leaves fans crazy with red bikini; actor Jibraan Khan calls her ‘Desi Bay-Watch’

Mouni Roy to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold













Mouni Roy absolutely is aware of easy methods to maintain Web buzzing together with her scorching photos. The attractive magnificence and her bikini photos are those that break the Web very often and he or she has completed it but once more.

Mouni RoyInstagram

On Christmas, the actress shared a few photos from her trip on Instagram and going by the pictures, one can definitely say that she is having a gala time. Within the photos, Mouni is seen having fun with by the seaside in a purple bikini. Sharing the images, Mouni captioned it as: “Sometimes music makes me arch my back and dance the hell out even without a dance floor…Beach day = happy happy.”

The purple, scorching bikini image has set the Web on hearth with a lot of her followers going loopy over her attractive look. One in all her followers commented “Sexy Santa”, whereas just a few of her associates and actresses from the TV trade together with Aashka Goradia and Asha Negi commented with scorching emojis. Mouni’s Brahmastra assistant director and former youngster actor Jibraan Khan referred to as her “Desi Bay-Watch”.

Mouni’s controversy

Regardless of having obtained quite a lot of love, Mouni needed to face the wrath of on-line customers for allegedly going beneath the knife when she was noticed with an unusually fuller lips throughout particular screening of Bharat film. Up to now as effectively, there had been a number of stories about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips however the actress had categorically denied the stories.

Mouni’s courting hearsay

Just a few months in the past, hearsay had it that the actress was in love. She was mentioned to be allegedly courting a Dubai primarily based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In truth, the Gold actress had celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. The courting hearsay began doing the rounds when Mouni’s good friend Roopali Kadyan posted an image of the 2 on social media solely to delete it instantly. The Brahmastra actress, nonetheless, denied the courting hearsay and claimed Nambiar to be only a ‘good friend’.

Mouni’s skilled life

On the skilled entrance, Mouni, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold, was final seen in Made In China reverse Rajkummar Rao. She additionally has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Manufacturing that has an ensemble solid, together with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni can be set to make her net collection debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Mehrunisa.