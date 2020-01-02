News

PICS | Newly-wed Mona Singh’s first picture with husband Shyam is adorable!

January 2, 2020
Actress Mona Singh’s first image with husband Shyam Rajgopalan has gone viral on the Web. Marriage ceremony needs proceed to pour in as properly.

Mona Singh, who tied the knot with beau Shyam Rajgopalan on December 27, shared the couple’s first selfie on New Yr. The brand new bride regarded refreshing as she wished her followers a cheerful new yr.

Mona Singh wedding

Mona Singh wedding ceremonyInstagram

“Happy 2020 from us to u #2020 #newyear #happiness,” she wrote on Instagram. Very quickly, followers flooded her submit with pretty feedback, lots of whom additionally congratulated the couple on their wedding ceremony. TV celebs Bharti Singh and Rakshanda Khan have been among the many first ones to touch upon the selfie. 

Mona’s bachelorette celebration

Lately, the three Idiots actress shared photographs from her bachelorette in Goa on Instagram. Within the photos, the 38-year-old may be seen chilling together with her bride squad, carrying a bride-to-be sash and a tiara. She shared an image with the groom Shyam as properly. Mona’s greatest good friend and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera was additionally a part of the celebration.

Concerning the Punjabi wedding ceremony

Mona acquired married as per Punjabi traditions and within the presence of shut family and friends. For the nuptials, Mona regarded elegant as she was decked up in a pink lehenga together with kaleere and bridal jewelry whereas the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials. 

Gaurav shared an image of her all-red bridal look together with her again to the digital camera on social media. In one other video, the newlyweds may be seen having some enjoyable on the dance flooring submit the ceremony. In all the images, Mona regarded completely satisfied and radiant.

Who’s Mona’s husband?

Till the marriage, nothing was recognized about Mona’s husband apart from the truth that he’s an funding banker from South India. Nevertheless, a SpotboyE.com report stated that Shyam was related to Sahara Information channel a number of years in the past. That is his second marriage and has a 10-year-old daughter from his earlier marriage. 

