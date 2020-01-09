PICS | Yeh Rishta actress Pankhuri Awasthy shoots for her last day on sets; poses with Shivangi Joshi

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Pankhuri Awasthy, who performs the function of Vedika on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is about to bid adieu to the present. The actress was roped in for a cameo however the fascinating plots surrounding her character resulted within the function getting prolonged for eight lengthy months.

Pankhuri AwasthyInstagram

With Pankhuri’s exit, the evil Vedika, who saved making an attempt to create a rift between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and making their life hell, will come to an finish. Within the upcoming episodes of the favored present, Naira will expose Vedika’s fact in entrance of everybody and this may immediate Kartik to desert her for good.

Pankhuri’s final day on set

Pankhuri, took to Instagram to share an image with lead actress Shivangi, on the final day of her shoot (January 9). Within the image, each Pankhuri and Shivangi are seen smiling as they pose for an awe-struck selfie collectively.

Speaking in regards to the finish of her cameo, Pankhuri instructed the Instances of India, “I joined the show to play a cameo for three months. When I was confirmed for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a day later I was also finalised for YRKKH. The shooting for the film was supposed to begin from September. So, I had some free time, which is why I took up YRKKH. But my track got extended and it’s been almost eight months since I’ve been shooting for the daily soap.”

She added, “I have no complaints as this show is a legacy in itself and my character has a lot of shades. I am happy that playing a different character like Vedika has added value to my career.”

A number of months in the past, followers of the lead pair Kartik-Naira threatened to boycott Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because the present’s new observe confirmed Kartik getting married to Vedika. Pankhuri additionally acquired a whole lot of hate messages from Kartik-Naira’s followers. Producer Rajan Shahi had then instructed in an interview that he understands that followers are indignant as they’re too connected to the characters and he respects their emotions. However, he additionally believes that folks ought to use their phrases rigorously for an individual who’s simply enjoying a fictional character.

Pankhuri Awasthy on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unitsInstagram