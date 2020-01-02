PICTURE THIS

By Gerry Fallon For The Every day Mail

REEF LIFE: AN UNDERWATER MEMOIR

by Callum Roberts with pictures by Alex Mustard (Profile £16.99)

As a college scholar, Callum Roberts had by no means been overseas, however after he spent a summer time serving to map the unknown reefs of Saudi Arabia, he was hooked.

Now professor of marine conservation on the College of York and a high oceanographer (and adviser on Blue Planet II), he remembers a profession spent researching the ecosystems below risk from world warming and air pollution.

Regardless of the destruction of those corals by people, he’s hopeful that there’s nonetheless time to save lots of them.