Pictured: British sisters aged 17 and 25 who were found dead ‘after a bathroom gas leak’

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:31 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:32 EST, 19 January 2020

These are the 2 British sisters who had been ‘gassed to loss of life’ in a toilet whereas visiting Pakistan for the anniversary of their grandfather’s funeral.

Maria, 25, and Nadia Rehman, 17, had been discovered unconscious and in a ‘half-dead state’ of their room earlier than they had been rushed to hospital, the place they later died, Pakistani media reported.

It’s believed the women died from a fuel leak from a geyser of their room, which is used to warmth water.

Maria Rehman, 25, and sister Nadia, 17, (pictured collectively) had been discovered unconscious in a resort lavatory in Gujrat, northern Pakistan

It’s believed the women died from a fuel leak from a geyser of their room, which is used to warmth water

They had been visiting town of Gujrat, northern Pakistan, with father Abdul and mom Zarina for the anniversary of their grandfather’s funeral.

An investigation has been launched and a report was given to the authorities. A autopsy can be as a consequence of happen.

The mother and father are reported to not be contemplating authorized motion as they’ve ‘accepted the deaths as an accident’. The tragedy occurred on January 12.

Solely yesterday, a 16-year-old woman in Mumbai died from carbon monoxide poisoning that was attributable to a fuel geyser fitted in a toilet.

Geysers use fuel burners to warmth water for showers. Customers are suggested to maintain home windows open as a result of the fuel wants oxygen to maintain burning. Slicing off the oxygen provide could be deadly.

A International and Commonwealth Workplace spokeswoman mentioned: ‘We’re in touch with the native authorities following the loss of life of two British girls in Gujrat, Pakistan, and have supplied consular help to the household.’

Yesterday family on the household house in Preston had been too upset to speak however Abdul’s first spouse Sheila Rehman, 72, who’s stepmum to the women, hit out at rumours over the deaths.

She informed the Solar: ‘We all know precisely what occurred, it was a fuel leak.

‘There have been rumours throughout Fb that aren’t true.’