Pictured: ‘Cheeky monkey’ boy ‘murdered’ just hours after celebrating his second birthday

By Bhvishya Patel and Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:31 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:34 EST, 10 January 2020

The 2-year-old boy who was murdered hours after celebrating his second birthday has been pictured for the primary time.

Kiegon O’Brien, who was described by his mom as a ‘cheeky monkey’, died yesterday after being rushed to hospital from a property in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on January eight.

Following his loss of life, a 36-year-old man and 32-year-old girl, each from the Adwick space of Doncaster had been arrested on suspicion of homicide and are presently being questioned by detectives.

Kiegon O’Brien, two, died yesterday after being rushed to hospital from a property in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on January eight

The 2-year-old was murdered hours after celebrating his second birthday in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Pictured: A police automobile stays outdoors the property that’s on the centre of the homicide investigation

Following his loss of life, a multicoloured streamer with the phrases ‘completely satisfied second birthday’ may very well be seen caught to a window of the property. A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old girl have since been arrested on suspicion of homicide

Footage taken on the scene this morning confirmed a police automobile parked outdoors the terraced property the place the suspected homicide is believed to have taken place.

One shot of the kitchen window confirmed a multicoloured streamer with the phrases ‘completely satisfied second birthday’ written throughout it whereas one other image confirmed two bouquets of flowers left outdoors the home in reminiscence of the boy.

A buggy and youngsters’s toy may be seen within the entrance backyard.

Neighbours have this morning spoken of their anger and disappointment over the incident, which has despatched shock-waves by way of the group.

Retail employee Mark Hillary, 43, stated: ‘It is surprising that this occurred to such a younger boy.

‘I am devastated this occurred – I simply cannot imagine it. It made me sick.’

David Brown, a 54-year-old auditor who lives subsequent door to the home on Bosworth Street, described his neighbour as a ‘quiet’ and ‘good’ girl who ‘saved to herself’.

Members of the group lay flowers outdoors the property in reminiscence of the boy who handed away on January eight

Hearth crews had been later seen securing a letter field on the home as police continued with their investigations

Police and hearth crews secured a letter field on the home as a homicide investigation begins into the reason for the toddler’s loss of life

A toddler’s pushchair and a toy was seen outdoors the Doncaster dwelling as emergency companies carried out their investigations

He described the second on Wednesday that emergency companies, together with a helicopter, descended on the property as ‘surprising’ and a ‘large commotion’.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Inspector James Axe stated: ‘The lack of any life is tragic, and the loss of life of this little boy is undeniably devastating.

‘Our ideas are with those that are affected and our specialist officers will proceed to help them.

‘We’ve got a devoted workforce of officers assigned to this investigation.

‘Two persons are in custody and we’re working exhausting to determine the precise circumstances main as much as this kid’s loss of life.’

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, from Doncaster, stated: ‘I do know a case resembling this can have an effect each inside the area people and extra broadly.

‘We could have officers within the space at the moment and encourage anybody who has any considerations, or wish to converse to somebody, to strategy a member of our workforce.

South Yorkshire Police had been seen within the space on January 10 after the toddler died in hospital

Police stood guard outdoors the property in Doncaster that’s on the centre of the homicide investigation

South Yorkshire Police have additionally been talking with native residents in an effort to know what occurred

‘I might additionally please ask that persons are conscious of what they put up on social media, notably in relation to any speculative feedback, and remember the impression this might have on the boy’s family members throughout this extremely tough and traumatic time.’

Yesterday it was revealed that emergency companies had been known as to the property within the Adwick space on Wednesday at round 11am.

The ambulance service had reported that the toddler had been in cardiac arrest on the dwelling on Bosworth Street.

He was taken to hospital the place he died on Thursday afternoon.

Anybody with considerations or info is requested to name police on 101 quoting incident quantity 293 of eight January 2020.

Police remained on the property this morning the place the suspected homicide is believed to have taken place