Pictured: First British victim of Ukrainian Airlines flight in Iran

The primary British sufferer of the Ukrainian Airways crash in Tehran has been named as a father-of-one who runs a dry cleansing enterprise in East Sussex.

Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, 40, is known to have travelled to Iran to see household over the Christmas interval and was returning to the UK through Ukraine.

The businessman, who lived a three-bedroom terraced home in Brighton, East Sussex runs Smarty’s dry cleaner’s, in close by Hassocks.

At his dad and mom’ three-bedroom house in Haywards Heath, his father, Mahmoud, 67, was too upset to talk.

Combating again tears he stated: ‘I’ve no phrases sorry. I can’t converse.’

A household pal stated: ‘He was his dad and mom’ solely son. It’s so dreadful. We solely heard about it within the morning. It’s so, so dangerous in the meanwhile.’

Immediately mates and neighbours described paid tribute to the ‘quiet, well mannered and beautiful’ businessman after listening to of the tragedy.

A pupil who rented a room in his home stated: ‘He is very beautiful man. He’s pleasant and well mannered and we get on very nicely certainly.

‘I’m renting a room right here and finding out in Brighton to enhance my English and we bought alongside very nicely proper from the beginning.

‘He had gone to Iran to see mates and I feel some household over Christmas and was due again at the moment.’

Mohammed, who was identified to mates as ‘Reza’, is divorced and father to a nine-year-old lady.

One other neighbour stated: ‘He was a very beautiful man. That is simply so stunning and unhappy.

‘He was completely devoted to his daughter, he liked her a lot and they’d do all kinds of issues collectively.’

Stephen Edgington, who runs Hassocks Pet Centre subsequent to Smarty’s dry cleaner, stated: ‘It’s so stunning and it is extremely upsetting for everybody who knew him.

‘He was a stunning man, very quiet and well mannered however a very nice man – we bought on very nicely certainly and it’s a tragedy.’

Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh’s daughter would typically sit within the pet centre so she might stroke the cats there.

‘She is a stunning lady and each his ex-wife and him have been very good individuals. You could not fault him. It’s such a shock.’

The Ukrainian international ministry says there have been three British victims of the catastrophe close to Tehran this morning.

The Boeing 737 got here down simply minutes after take-off, sparking recent alarm in an already tense Center East.

Iran is blaming ‘technical difficulties’ and says the pilot misplaced management after a fireplace struck one of many airplane’s engines.

Nevertheless, Tehran is refusing to say what’s going to occur to the black containers which have been recovered from the crash web site.

The Boeing airplane was lower than 4 years previous and had been checked simply two days earlier, with ‘one in every of our greatest crews’ manning the plane, a Ukrainian airline official stated.

The catastrophe offers an extra blow to Boeing which was thrown into disaster by two airplane crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 which killed a mixed 346 individuals.