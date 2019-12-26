Pictured: Man shot dead in front of his wife and small child named Flamur Beqiri 

Pictured: Man shot lifeless in entrance of his spouse and small little one exterior his £1.5m London dwelling is known as as 36-year-old Swedish nationwide Flamur Beqiri
- The sufferer, 36, was peppered with gunfire on return to his £1.5m Battersea dwelling
- He was as pronounced lifeless on the scene and the at massive gunman fled on foot
- No arrests have been made, detectives have launched 146th 2019 homicide probe
By Nick Fagge and Jack Elsom For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
Alex Beqiri was shot lifeless in entrance of his younger son in Battersea on Christmas Eve
A father shot lifeless on Christmas Eve simply yards from his £1.5million dwelling in entrance of his spouse and younger little one has been named as Swedish nationwide Flamur ‘Alex’ Beqiri.
The 36-year-old who runs a file label was peppered with a twig of bullets on his return from a night out together with his household at round 9pm on Tuesday.
Because the gunman fled the scene of the slaughter on Battersea Church Street, south London, emergency providers have been scrambled.
However, regardless of their efforts and people of a well being employee neighbour to avoid wasting Mr Beqiri, he was pronounced lifeless.
No arrests have been made, nevertheless Metropolitan Police detectives have launched their 146th homicide probe of the yr – the worst on file for 11 years.
The 36-year-old Swedish nationwide who runs a file label was peppered with a twig of bullets on his return from a night out together with his household at round 9pm on Tuesday
The unnamed sufferer, 36, was peppered with a twig of bullets on his return from a night out together with his household at round 9pm on Tuesday (crime scene pictured)
Because the gunman fled the scene of the slaughter on Battersea Church Street, south London, emergency providers have been scrambled
DCI Jamie Stevenson, of the Specialist Crime Command,mentioned: ‘Our investigation is within the very early levels and we’re nonetheless working to determine what the motive might be that has led to a person dropping his life in such a horrific means, on Christmas Eve, in entrance of his household.
‘They’ve been devastated by this horrible occasion and are being supported by specialist officers.
‘We all know that the sufferer was returning dwelling together with his spouse and younger little one following a night out, when he was shot simply yards from his dwelling.’
Julian Stratton, 51, was at his mother and father’ dwelling simply metres from the scene and when he mentioned he heard the deafening gunfire.
He mentioned: ‘Then there have been 5 gunshots. 4 back-to-back, “bang, bang, bang, bang”, then a pause earlier than the ultimate shot.’
‘The pictures have been heard by many neighbours, however being Christmas Eve, most individuals thought they have been fireworks, at first.’
Police and ambulance have been scrambled to the scene in south west London round 15 minutes after panicked residents heard ‘extremely loud’ bangs
He added: ‘My neighbour’s companion is a well being employee. He went to assist the person, who was mendacity on his driveway, earlier than the police and ambulances arrived.
‘It’s thought that one spherical entered the sufferer’s neck, however the place the opposite 4 ended up are unknown.
‘We expect the person is Jap European however do not know precisely the place he’s from.
‘My mother and father have lived right here for greater than a decade. They’re stunned this has occurred.’
A automobile was pictured being taken away from the crime scene.
Police have moved to reassure Battersea residents that there is no such thing as a speedy danger from the gunman.
As a lot of the world celebrates Christmas and appears forward to 2020, Londoners will replicate on a massacre yr of horrific stabbings and gun violence.
