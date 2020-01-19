Pictured: Mother-of-two, 33, who plunged seven floors to her death

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:24 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:25 EST, 19 January 2020

A mother-of-two who plunged to her dying from a block of flats has been described because the ‘life and soul of the celebration’ – as police arrest a 52-year-old man on suspicion of homicide.

Nicola Redman, 33, fell greater than 90ft from a seventh flooring flat in Hove, Sussex, after stories of an altercation with a person who was identified to police.

Her dying is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Main Crime Staff and a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Nicola Redman, 33, fell greater than 90ft from a seventh flooring flat in Hove, Sussex, after stories of an altercation with a person who was identified to police. Her dying is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Main Crime Staff and a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide

On Sunday, her household paid tribute to the mother-of-two saying: ‘Nicola was the life and soul of the household. Stuffed with color and vibrant, a loving mom to 2 youngsters and a caring sister and auntie. Life will not be going to be the identical with out her.’

Her son added: ‘She was a joyful, kind-hearted and exquisite mom who shall be vastly missed.’

Sussex Police say the person arrested on suspicion of homicide was identified to the sufferer and have referred the case to the Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct (IOPC) in view of current police contact with them.

The lady is believed to have fallen from this balcony (centre, embellished with what look like colored lights)

Miss Redman, 33, of Monument View, Brighton was discovered at round 6.00am Saturday after police had been referred to as to Clarendon Home, Hove.

Resident Lesley Robust, 59, who lives three flooring under the lady, instructed The Argus she heard a ‘loud bang’ in the course of the evening.

She stated: ‘At first I assumed the wind had taken one thing off the roof and I did not assume something of it. Then I heard a male voice shouting ‘assist me, assist me’.’

A 52-year-old man identified to the lady has been arrested on suspicion of homicide as Sussex police launch a homicide investigation. (Scene on Saturday)

The case has additionally been referred to the Unbiased Police Complaints Commisson (IOPC) because the sufferer and 52-year-old had just lately been in touch with the police. (Scene on Saturday)

A person stays in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

A spokesman for Sussex police stated: ‘At 5.53am on January 18 police had been referred to as to after a lady believed to be in her early thirties was reported to have fallen to the bottom from the seventh flooring of the flats.

‘She was sadly confirmed lifeless on the scene. The dying is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Main Crime Staff and a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.’