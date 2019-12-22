Pictured: Mother-of-two BA air hostess, 58, killed in £500,000 home in Sussex village

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

A mother-of-two who was discovered useless in a £500,000 residence in a quiet Sussex village has been pictured for the primary time.

Nelly Myers, 58, who labored as a British Airways air stewardess, was discovered useless on the indifferent three-bedroom property in Courtroom Meadow Shut, Rotherfield, on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide on Thursday, and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide the next day. Each are from Crawley.

The sufferer was recognized by neighbours, who mentioned she labored for British Airways.

Nelly Myers, 58, is pictured on the left. The mother-of-two and BA air stewardess was discovered useless in a £500,000 houses within the quiet village of Rotherfield, Sussex

The lady in her 50s was found on the property in Courtroom Meadow Shut, Rotherfield, Sussex.

Sussex police had been known as to the handle following considerations for the welfare of the girl, the power mentioned.

Flowers had been laid on the scene by well-wishers this week. One message mentioned: ‘Dearest Nelly, you can be tremendously missed.’

Shocked neighbour Malcolm Sargent, 72, mentioned she initially got here from Peru and had been dwelling within the property together with her two sons since her husband left 5 years in the past.

‘She was very pleasant. She did not combine an excessive amount of however when she did she was very pleasant. When she did chat she was a really blissful lady. It is a quiet highway,’ he mentioned.

‘She lived there alone. She had two boys who used to reside there they had been introduced up there. Her husband left about 5 years in the past.

‘It was their household residence. She was so younger. This has shocked us all. It is extremely, very unhappy.’

Christmas decorations might be seen within the entrance home windows of the property and lining the home windows of the conservatory to the aspect.

Sussex Police had been known as to the handle following considerations for the welfare of the girl, the power mentioned.

One other neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, mentioned they had been ‘shocked’ by what occurred. ‘We have not lived right here lengthy but it surely’s surprising. She was a beautiful, pretty particular person,’ they mentioned.

And a 21-year-old neighbour mentioned she was a ‘pretty lady’, and added: ‘Everytime you’d see her you possibly can at all times have a chat. She at all times had a whole lot of time for folks.’

A light-weight blue Ford Fiesta remained parked on the drive of the big indifferent residence on Friday.

Christmas decorations could possibly be seen twinkling within the entrance home windows and within the conservatory.

Cops went door-to-door within the neighbourhood on Friday as they carried out enquiries.

Detectives mentioned they've arrested a 35-year-old man as a part of a 'fast paced investigation.'

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, from the Surrey and Sussex Main Crime Group, mentioned each males arrested had been in custody on Friday as their investigation continued.

‘We’re extraordinarily grateful to everybody who has contacted us with info and admire the persistence from the local people throughout this time,’ he mentioned.

‘We imagine this to be an remoted incident and there are nonetheless numerous ongoing enquiries.

‘This will probably be, understandably, a particularly tough time for the household and associates and our specialist officers proceed to offer assist.

‘We’d ask their privateness is revered throughout this tragic time and for social media hypothesis to be averted.’

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, Surrey and Sussex Main Crime Group, mentioned that there have been ‘a number of traces of enquiry’ on Thursday.

‘We now have spoken to numerous folks within the native space as a part of our investigation already however we’re nonetheless urging anybody who heard or noticed something uncommon or misplaced over the previous few days to make contact with us,’ he mentioned.

Sussex police mentioned on Thursday it will have an enhanced presence within the space ‘for the foreseeable future’

Anybody with info which may help the investigation ought to report on-line or name 101 quoting Operation Coppice.