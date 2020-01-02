Pictured: Schoolgirl, 14, who was killed when a van crashed into her bicycle in Cornwall

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Printed: 08:57 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:57 EST, 2 January 2020

The younger bicycle owner who died within the collision has been named by police as 14-year-old Caitlin Swan

That is the primary image of a schoolgirl who died in a horror cycle crash final weekend.

The younger bicycle owner has been named by police as 14-year-old Caitlin Swan.

Emergency companies had been referred to as to Tubbon Hill close to Stithians, Cornwall, at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday after her bike was in collision with a van.

Caitlin, from Truro, Cornwall, and a pupil at Penair College, sustained deadly accidents and was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

The street was closed for greater than six hours for a forensic examination of the scene to be carried out.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and interesting for witnesses. They’d additionally like to listen to from anybody who might have related sprint cam footage of the incident.

Contact 101 with any info.