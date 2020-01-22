Pictured: Swedish kickboxer, 22, held over murder of Real Housewives of Cheshire star’s shot brother

A Swedish man arrested at Copenhagen Airport on suspicion of murdering a file label boss who was gunned down in entrance of his household on Christmas Eve has been pictured for the primary time.

Flamur ‘Alex’ Beqiri, 36, has been linked to a number of gangland murders in Sweden the place he was as soon as one of many nation’s most wished males.

The daddy-of-two was peppered with bullets in entrance of his screaming spouse Debora Krasniqi, and his youngster, outdoors their £1.5million residence in Battersea, South-West London, on December 24.

Anis Hemissi, 22, from Malmo, Sweden, was arrested by Danish Police as he returned from a visit to Thailand, as reported by Swedish newspaper Kvallsposten.

Police in Sweden stated Mr Hemissi, had been held on a European arrest warrant.

Mr Hemissi pictured participating in Thai boxing. Police in Sweden stated Mr Hemissi, had been held on a European arrest warrant

Mr Hemissi was arrested by Danish Police at Copenhagen Airport on suspicion of homicide as he returned from a visit to Thailand

Mr Beqiri was a Swedish citizen of Albanian origin who had left Malmo for London practically 5 years in the past.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police stated: ‘A 22-year-old man was arrested at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark, on January 20 on a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of the homicide of Flamur Beqiri.

‘He stays in custody in Denmark pending extradition proceedings again to the UK.’

Police stated on the time they believed Mr Beqiri fled a bust on the border in naked toes however the medication costs have been later dropped.

He was as a substitute discovered responsible of illegally dealing with smuggled items together with cigarettes and alcohol and given a suspended sentence.

The homicide sufferer stated he had no thought the Dutch man carrying 300kg of hashish in his automobile and advised detectives that the £5,000 money was for a earlier supply of spirits and tobacco.

The crime scene the place Flamur Beqiri, 36, a father of 1, was murdered on December 27, 2019 in south-west London, England. Beqiri was shot useless outdoors his residence on Battersea Church Street on Christmas Eve

An insider in Sweden beforehand advised MailOnline as we speak that Mr Beqiri, who moved from Albania to Sweden as a toddler, was ‘closely linked’ to criminals within the Swedish underworld however could have moved to the UK to ‘go legit’.

A number of of his former associates have additionally been murdered since his transfer to Britain.

His good friend Naief Adawi, 33, who was jailed in 2008 for his function in a multi-million pound heist in Denmark, was focused by a Syrian gunman outdoors a falafel store in Malmo in August final 12 months. He handed his two-month-old child to his spouse, Karolin Hakim, 31, and fled.

Mrs Hakim, who had been a visitor at Mr Beqiri’s 2018 wedding ceremony, was shot within the head and killed however Adawi and the infant survived.

In 2008 Mr Beqiri was named as one among Sweden’s most wished males after he was accused of being a part of a drug smuggling ring that imported hashish value £2million into Scandinavia.

Court docket paperwork present he handed himself in two years later however was acquitted of the medication offence and convicted of the lesser offence of dealing with alcohol and tobacco that had been smuggled into Sweden. He was given a suspended sentence and a high-quality.

On his Fb, Beqiri posted an image together with his sister and Actual Housewives of Cheshire actuality star Missé Beqiri with the caption: ‘Brothers!’

It was at his sister’s wedding ceremony to her ex-husband, Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, that Mr Beqiri fell in love together with his future spouse Mrs Krasniqi.

He was stated to have proposed after flying their households to a chalet in Kitzbuhel, Austria, the place he lined the ground in a 1,000 crimson rose petals. The marriage featured a lavish ceremony at a lodge on Lake Como, Italy, in October 2018.

Neighbours stated they heard ‘between eight to 10’ loud bangs at about 9pm on Christmas Eve as Mr Beqiri was gunned down. His attacker fled on foot, police confirmed.

Vittoria Amati, 60, stated: ‘I got here out and realised it was one among my neighbours. He was mendacity in entrance of his doorway in a pool of blood. He was nonetheless alive. You don’t have any thought how determined [his wife] sounded.’