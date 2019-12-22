Pictured: Teenage boy, 13, killed by Audi TT on country lane

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

That is the primary image of a schoolboy who was hit and killed by an Audi TT as he walked with mates alongside a rustic lane on Saturday.

Max Simmons, 13, was hit by the pink automobile in Maidenhead yesterday afternoon and died in hospital in Slough a short while later.

At the moment his mates described him as ‘a baby that was vigorous’, saying ‘can be missed and was beloved by all’.

Police introduced this afternoon that 34-year-old James Lavine has been charged with inflicting dying by harmful driving.

Lavine, of Wooburn Inexperienced, Buckinghamshire, will seem earlier than Slough magistrates tomorrow for an preliminary listening to.

Buddies recalled how Max ‘beloved his laptop video games’ as they paid tribute a day after he died at Wexham Park Hospital.

‘He was a baby that was vigorous and beloved his laptop video games. He can be missed and was beloved by all,’ unhappy one.

Addressing the household, one other good friend stated: ‘My coronary heart goes out to you.

‘To lose a baby is insufferable at any time, however simply earlier than Christmas is past merciless.I hope you’ve love and assist round you right now.’

It’s understood that Max was strolling with mates when he was hit by the automotive shortly earlier than 1.30pm on Saturday.

A put up mortem examination can be carried out on his physique to establish the precise explanation for dying.

An inquest is anticipated to be opened and adjourned by Berkshire coroner Heidi Connor within the New 12 months.

A 13-year-old schoolboy has died after being hit by a driver whereas he was strolling alongside Switchback Highway North, Maidenhead, yesterday. The street is pictured above

Police have issued an attraction for anybody who noticed the crash to return ahead, after the boy died 4 days earlier than Christmas.

Investigating officer, Police constable Pleasure Jarvis of the Severe Collision Investigation Unit, stated: ‘I’m urging anybody with any details about the collision to make contact with Thames Valley Police as quickly as potential.

‘I might notably like to listen to from anybody who witnessed the collision, noticed the pedestrian or automobile earlier than the incident, or has any dash-cam footage.

‘In case you have any info please depart it on our web site or name 101.’