PICTURED: The ‘WhatsApp ‘hack’ messages Saudi Arabian Crown prince sent Jeff Bezos

Screenshots of the WhatsApp message Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman despatched Jeff Bezos together with the video file which ‘hacked’ his cellphone have emerged.

Vice Motherboard revealed the photographs on Wednesday after acquiring them from the cyber safety agency report into Bezos’ cellphone.

The agency – FTI Consulting – had been requested to have a look at the Amazon founder’s gadgets after a Nationwide Enquirer expose about his relationship with Lauren Sanchez.

They found the messages from bin Salman together with one which they are saying seemingly led to a trove of knowledge being taken from his cellphone. It was despatched in Could 2018 and confirmed a Saudi flag and a Swedish flag with Arabic writing throughout it.

In addition they discovered a message from bin Salman to Bezos of of a lady who the agency stated resembled Sanchez. He despatched it together with the joke: ‘Arguing with a lady is like studying the software program license settlement. Ultimately it’s a must to ignore all the pieces and click on I agree.’

The agency famous in its report that this was pertinent as a result of anybody with entry to Bezos’ cellphone would have identified about his then secret romance with Lauren and looming divorce from his spouse.

The primary messages between Jeff Bezos, in inexperienced, and the Saudi prince have been in April after they met at a dinner in Hollywood

That is the message that Mohammed bin Salman despatched Jeff Bezos on Could 1 which is assumed to have been the ‘hack’ that harvested information from his cellphone

In November, he despatched this one – a forwarded meme displaying a lady with the phrases ‘Arguing with a lady is like studying the software program license settlement. Ultimately it’s a must to ignore all the pieces and click on I agree.’ The cyber agency Bezos employed to look into his cellphone and whether or not or not it had been hacked say this urged bin Salman knew he was getting a divorce – one thing that was not public on the time. The specialists say she ‘resembled’ Lauren Sanchez

A remaining WhatsApp mesage despatched to Bezos by bin Salman inside hours of Bezos being advised by way of cellphone name that Saudi Arabia had launched an internet marketing campaign towards him. The cyber safety specialists say the timing of the message was suspicious given Bezos and Salman had not spoken for greater than three months and he had simply been advised over the cellphone in regards to the marketing campaign

‘Our investigation realized of at the very least 2 cases by which texts despatched to Bezos from MBS’ WhatsApp account might reveal consciousness of personal info that was not identified publicly on the time.

‘The primary such textual content was despatched on November eight 2018 and contained a single of a lady resembling Lauren Sanchez, with whom Bezos was having a then-secret private relationship.

‘For context, this was after the connection would have been apparent to individuals with entry to personal texts, calls, and pictures on Bezos’ cellphone, however months earlier than the connection was identified or reported publicly.

‘The picture and cryptic caption have been despatched exactly throughout the interval Bezos and his spouse have been exploring divorce,’ the report reads.

In addition they discovered it suspicious that in February 2019, after greater than three months throughout which the pair didn’t communicate, Bezos acquired an unsolicited WhatsApp message from the prince inside hours of receiving a briefing from somebody about an internet marketing campaign by Saudi Arabia towards him.

‘The second textual content that demonstrates an consciousness of non-publication info that would have been gained by way of surveillance of Bezos’ cellphone was despatched after greater than three months of no communication.

‘Bezos was offered an in depth briefing in regards to the extent of the Saudi on-line marketing campaign towards him. The briefing was offered in 2 calls on his cellphone.

‘This textual content evinces an consciousness of what Bezos had simply been advised.’

Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jeff Bezos in November 2016 a message in November 2018 with a photograph of a lady who resembled his then mistress, Lauren Sanchez together with a joke about arguing with girls. It was months after Bezos’ cellphone had been ‘hacked’ by a WhatsApp video file despatched to him by bin Salman and was whereas he was considering divorce from his spouse

Sanchez and Bezos in India this week. The pair have been in a relationship for months earlier than it was uncovered by The Nationwide Enquirer in January 2019 together with a few of their personal messages and images of Bezos

The message contained of a lady who carefully resembled Sanchez, the Occasions stories.

HOW THE ‘HACK’ UNFOLDED September 2017: David Pecker, the writer of AMI, reportedly meets Mohammed bin Salman April 2018: The crown prince attends a dinner in Hollywood hosted by producer Brian Grazer the place he meets Jeff Bezos Could 1: The video is distributed from the prince’s cellphone to Bezos’ by way of WhatsApp October 2018: Washington Submit columnist Jamal Khashoggi is murdered by Saudi regime November 2018: Bin Salman sends Bezos a textual content with the picture of the girl resembling Sanchez January 2019: The Nationwide Enquirer publishes its expose on Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez February 2019: Bezos receives a report that Saudi Arabia has been conducting an internet marketing campaign towards him. Inside hours of getting that cellphone name, bin Salman – who he has not spoken to for 3 months – WhatsApped him out of the blue to say there was no assault towards him. March 2019: Bezos’ personal investigator Gavin De Becker says he has proof Saudi Arabia hacked Bezos’ cellphone – Saudi Arabia denies it January 2020: The Guardian stories that the prince’s message was the supply of the hack. A UN report involves the identical conclusion

Together with it, the prince included a joke: It’s unclear if Bezos replied.

On the time, the Nationwide Enquirer had been trailing him and Lauren and have been conscious of their romance.

Bezos’ crew has urged prior to now that the Saudi authorities and The Enquirer’s writer, David Pecker, have been in cahoots to take him down – a declare each the Saudis and Pecker vehemently deny.

Saudi Arabian dissident Jamal Khashoggi – a columnist for Bezos’ newspaper, The Washington Submit – had additionally been murdered by the hands of the nation’s regime.

After the textual content with the joke, bin Salman despatched Bezos yet one more WhatsApp message, based on The New York Occasions. That textual content was in February final 12 months and was after Bezos’ divorce and affair with Sanchez made international information.

It stated: ‘There’s nothing towards you or Amazon from me or Saudi Arabia.’

Once more, it not identified if Bezos replied.

Saudi Arabia has referred to as the allegations that it hacked the billionaire’s cellphone ‘absurd’ and ‘foolish’.

American Media Inc, the Enquirer’s writer, has additionally denied any wrongdoing in its reporting of the Bezos/Sanchez affair.

Bezos issued strongly worded statements after the story emerged alleging blackmail by AMI to quash the story.

Ultimately, he and his spouse MacKenzie settled their divorce for a record-setting $36billion.

Bezos and his spouse MacKenzie divorced with the world’s costliest settlement – $36billion – after his affair with Sanchez was uncovered

His internet value is now an estimated $115.6 billion.

UN investigators David Kaye, particular rapporteur on freedom of expression, stated that he and Agnès Callamard, particular rapporteur on extrajudicial murders, have been making ready a press release resulting from be launched on Wednesday over the ‘very critical hacking allegations’.

The January 2019 Nationwide Enquirer expose which Bezos’ crew have urged was an orchestrated take down by AMI and the Saudi Arabian authorities

‘The alleged hacking of Mr Bezos’s cellphone, and people of others, calls for fast investigation by US and different related authorities,’ UN Particular Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and David Kaye stated in a press release.

They’re demanding a US investigation into it.

Kaye and Callamard say they’re ‘gravely involved’ about ‘the potential involvement of the crown prince in surveillance of Mr Bezos, in an effort to affect, if not silence, the Washington Submit’s reporting on Saudi Arabia.’

They added: ‘The allegations reinforce different reporting pointing to a sample of focused surveillance of perceived opponents and people of broader strategic significance to the Saudi authorities, together with nationals and non-nationals.

‘These allegations are related as properly to ongoing analysis of claims in regards to the crown prince’s involvement within the 2018 homicide of Saudi and Washington Submit journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

‘The alleged hacking of Mr Bezos’s cellphone, and people of others, calls for fast investigation by US and different related authorities, together with investigation of the continual, multi-year, direct and private involvement of the crown prince in efforts to focus on perceived opponents.’