Pictured: Three British victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight in Iran

A newlywed husband celebrating marriage along with his bride was amongst three British victims of the Ukrainian Airways catastrophe in Iran, MailOnline can reveal.

Saeed Tahmasebi had flown to Tehran with new spouse Niloofar Ebrahim for the second leg of their wedding ceremony with family and friends after tying the knot at St John’s Wooden register workplace in London final month.

Mr Tahmasebi, 35, from Chiswick, was an engineer for constructing agency Laing O’Rourke and was learning for a PHD as a postgraduate researcher at Imperial School London.

They have been amongst 176 passengers who died when their Ukrainian Airways jet certain for Kiev crashed shortly after take off in Tehran.

He and two extra Britons – together with a dry cleansing agency boss from Brighton, East Sussex and one other engineer from London are recognized to have perished on board.

Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, 40, a father-of-one travelled to Iran to see household over the Christmas interval and was returning to the UK through Ukraine.

The businessman, who lived a three-bedroom terraced home in Brighton, East Sussex runs Smarty’s dry cleaner’s, in close by Hassocks.

The third sufferer was Sam Zokaei, 42, an engineer at BP the place colleagues mourned his ‘tragic loss’ at the moment.

A spokesman for the corporate mentioned: ‘With the deepest remorse, we are able to affirm that certainly one of our colleagues at BP, Sam Zokaei, was a passenger on the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways airplane that crashed in Iran this morning, reportedly with no survivors.

‘We’re shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic lack of our good friend and colleague and all of our ideas are along with his household and pals.’

Mr Tahmasebi, a British nationwide, had lived in Britain for greater than 15 years.

His pals described him as a ‘very vivid, very intelligent and good’ man who had a promising future as a structural engineer.

A good friend talking on the couple’s house close to Chiswick, mentioned at the moment: ‘He was a beautiful man. A beautiful human being. One of many nicest individuals you might meet.

‘He was a prime engineer and I might say he was a genius and he was so pleased and getting married to his girlfriend who had been with for about three years.

‘He has a sister who lives in London and he or she requested me to come back to his flat at the moment. We’re in shock. We simply cannot imagine it. No one is aware of what occurred, however it is a very huge tragedy.

A spokesman for his firm Laing O’Rourke mentioned: ‘Everybody right here is shocked and saddened by this very tragic information.’

‘Saeed was a preferred and properly revered engineer and will likely be missed by a lot of his colleagues.

‘Our ideas are along with his household and pals at this most tough time and we’ll do all we are able to to help them by way of it.’

In Sussex on the three-bedroom house of Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh’s dad and mom in Haywards Heath, his father, Mahmoud, 67, was too upset to talk.

Combating again tears he mentioned: ‘I’ve no phrases sorry. I can not communicate.’

A household good friend mentioned: ‘He was his dad and mom’ solely son. It’s so dreadful. We solely heard about it within the morning. It’s so, so unhealthy in the mean time.’

Associates and neighbours described paid tribute to the ‘quiet, well mannered and wonderful’ businessman after listening to of the tragedy.

A pupil who rented a room in his home mentioned: ‘He is very beautiful man. He’s pleasant and well mannered and we get on very properly certainly.

‘I’m renting a room right here and learning in Brighton to enhance my English and we received alongside very properly proper from the beginning.

‘He had gone to Iran to see pals and I believe some household over Christmas and was due again at the moment.’

Mohammed, who was recognized to pals as ‘Reza’, is divorced and father to a nine-year-old lady.

One other neighbour mentioned: ‘He was a very beautiful man. That is simply so surprising and unhappy.

‘He was completely devoted to his daughter, he beloved her a lot and they’d do all kinds of issues collectively.’

Stephen Edgington, who runs Hassocks Pet Centre subsequent to Smarty’s dry cleaner, mentioned: ‘It’s so surprising and it is extremely upsetting for everybody who knew him.

‘He was a beautiful man, very quiet and well mannered however a very nice man – we received on very properly certainly and it’s a tragedy.’

Mr Kadkhoda-Zadeh’s daughter would usually sit within the pet centre so she may stroke the cats there.

‘She is a beautiful lady and each his ex-wife and him have been very good individuals. You could not fault him. It’s such a shock.’

Mr Zokaei was believed to be on vacation in Iran and was on his approach again to the UK when he was caught up within the catastrophe.

The reservoir engineer had labored for BP for 4 and a half years, each within the Center East and London, and was understood to be visiting household.

In keeping with his Linkedin profile, Mr Zokaei had studied petroleum engineering at Herriott Watt College in Edinburgh.

A neighbour informed MailOnline: ‘He drove a brown colored 2016 Vary Rover that he typically parked in my mom’s disabled bay exterior my home.

‘I requested him if he may transfer the automotive and he was at all times very well mannered and would usually apologise.

‘He was an Arabic gentleman, I do not know if he had a lot household right here.

‘He was out and in of the home quite a bit. You’d say howdy and he’d be gone within the automotive someplace. He went away fairly a bit as properly I believe with work.

‘The final time I noticed him was final November. So far as I do know he is been residing there for at the least a yr.’

All three males have been on the Boeing 737 which got here down simply minutes after take-off, sparking contemporary alarm in an already tense Center East.

Iran is blaming ‘technical difficulties’ and says the pilot misplaced management after a hearth struck one of many airplane’s engines.

Nonetheless, Tehran is refusing to say what’s going to occur to the black containers which have been recovered from the crash web site.

The Boeing airplane was lower than 4 years outdated and had been checked simply two days earlier, with ‘certainly one of our greatest crews’ manning the plane, a Ukrainian airline official mentioned.

The catastrophe offers an additional blow to Boeing which was thrown into disaster by two airplane crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 which killed a mixed 346 individuals.