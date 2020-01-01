Pictured: Woman suspected of trying to snatch four-year-old girl from her shocked mother

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Police are searching a girl caught on CCTV suspected of attempting to grab a four-year-old lady from her mom on the street.

The mom and younger daughter had been collectively in Trafalgar Street, Tividale, West Midlands when the girl allegedly approached her and grabbed the kid.

CCTV captured the dark-haired stranger as she walked in direction of the pair on September 20 earlier than making a transfer to grab the kid away, it’s claimed.

However police stated the mom stored a ‘tight grip’ on her daughter and managed to wrestle her free from the girl’s grasp.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson stated: ‘Officers investigating a suspected tried abduction on Trafalgar Street, Tividale, Sandwell on Friday, September 20, have launched the picture of a girl they wish to communicate to.

‘Shortly earlier than 1pm, a girl was strolling together with her four-year-old daughter, when it’s alleged one other girl tried to seize the kid.

‘Happily the mom held a decent grip on the lady and was in a position to stroll away and the kid was unhurt.

‘Native checks have been carried out and CCTV has been reviewed, however officers are actually asking to your assist to hint this girl.’