Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of having ‘brass neck’

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline and Martin Robinson for MailOnline

Printed: 02:32 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:52 EST, 20 January 2020

Piers Morgan has accused Prince Harry of getting a ‘brass neck’ for claiming he had ‘no selection’ however to give up his royal duties and insisted: ‘The queen is at all times the largest star of the royal household.’

Right this moment he railed in opposition to the Sussexes’ resolution to step down as he accused them of attempting to have their cake and eat it by carving out a brand new position for themselves.

It got here after Harry final evening broke his silence on Megxit throughout a non-public dinner for charity Sentebale, which he based in 2006. The Duke of Sussex claimed that he and Meghan don’t have any selection however to step down.

However Piers mentioned on Good Morning Britain right now that Harry and Meghan had tried and did not persuade the Queen of their imaginative and prescient for the long run.

Piers (pictured on right now’s Good Morning Britain) mentioned Harry had a brass neck to recommend that he had no selection however to step down from royal duties

‘He needed to name her bluff the queen took his progressive manifesto for the royals and she or he mentioned no we’re not having it.

‘The queen has turned spherical and gone, no, your’e not having your cake and consuming it, you are all in otherwise you’re all out.’

He added: ‘The queen is at all times the largest star of the royal household.’

It comes after Harry mentioned final evening that the royal couple had hoped to proceed serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and his navy associations, with none public funding.

Insisting that the UK would at all times be his dwelling, he maintained that his spouse, Meghan, ‘upholds the identical values as I do’ and was ‘excited’ and ‘hopeful’ about taking part in a full royal position after their wedding ceremony.

However he mentioned now ‘there actually was no different choice’ however to step again – a choice which, he mentioned, was ‘not one I made calmly’.

The duke paid a stirring tribute to his grandmother, calling her his ‘commander-in-chief’ and that he was ‘extremely grateful’ to Her Majesty and the remainder of his household for supporting him and Meghan.

