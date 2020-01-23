Piers Morgan blasts BBC over ‘very strange decision’ to axe Victoria Derbyshire Show

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Printed: 05:24 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:46 EST, 23 January 2020

Piers Morgan has slammed the BBC over it is ‘very unusual choice’ to axe The Victoria Derbyshire Present over its hovering prices.

The Good Morning Britain host recommended the choice, which has been greeted with anger by viewers, is as a result of the broadcaster is having to tighten its belt amid a collection of ongoing gender pay hole disputes.

Calling Ms Derbyshire a ‘excellent journalist’, Piers tweeted this morning: ‘Certainly the BBC is not now discovering the money to pay for its gender pay fiasco by cancelling different ladies’s exhibits?’

The Good Morning Britain host recommended the choice, which has been greeted with anger by viewers, is as a result of the broadcaster is having to tighten its belt amid a collection of ongoing gender pay hole disputes

Viewers had been left ‘devastated’ after the BBC introduced the present could be axed over its hovering prices forward of its 2022 mid-term overview

MailOnline has contacted the BBC over the remarks. The broadcaster declined to remark within the speedy aftermath of the reveal.

Viewers had been left ‘devastated’ after the BBC introduced the present could be axed over its hovering prices forward of its 2022 mid-term overview.

The transfer comes forward of the mid-term and the renewal of its constitution in 2027, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly open to reviewing the licence payment.

BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan reported final night time that the price of the programme was ‘deemed too excessive’.

He mentioned: ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Present is coming off air. I perceive @BBCNews is dedicated to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the present.

‘Price of doing it on linear channel when financial savings are wanted deemed too excessive. BBC declined to remark forward of an announcement subsequent week.

The Victoria Derbyshire Present started in 2015 and broadcasts stay on BBC Two and BBC Information each weekday from 10am.

The programme gained a Bafta in 2017 and has been nominated for a number of awards, together with RTS Presenter of the Yr.

Reema Patel mentioned: ‘The standard of Victoria Derbyshire’s journalism is second to none.’

Media editor at BBC Information Amol Rajan, posted an replace on Twitter claiming the award-winning present efficiently reached out to audiences the outlet ‘struggles to attach with’

Suzy Elneil mentioned the announcement was ‘devastating’ with the present have ‘constantly gained awards for its work on bringing human struggling to mild.’

Former editor of the present Louisa Compton described the plan to axe the present as ‘insanity’, saying: ‘An organisation that values authentic journalism and underserved audiences shouldn’t be doing this.’

She added that the programme ‘constantly breaks enormous tales, has gained numerous awards together with a BAFTA and has damaged new floor’.

Journalist Emma Ailes, who works on the programme, mentioned it was ‘devastating information’.

The Victoria Derbyshire Present started in 2015 and broadcasts stay on BBC Two and BBC Information each weekday from 10am. The programme gained a Bafta in 2017 and has been nominated for a number of awards, together with RTS Presenter of the Yr

She posted on Twitter: ‘Sitting right here placing collectively tomorrow’s @VictoriaLIVE. three different journalists on the group right here with me, all younger, feminine and so proficient. And busting a intestine to make it as sensible a programme as ever regardless of devastating information at the moment. I’ve by no means labored on a group that cared a lot.’

Anna Collinson, who additionally works on the present, added: ‘It is gutting this might imply the tip of a younger, proficient, numerous group who’re led by sturdy, feminine editors and a improbable feminine presenter.

‘It is gutting for our viewers. The BBC is continually criticised for failing underserved audiences. The identical audiences we had been proud to serve and served effectively. I’ve already heard from interviewees who’re devastated by this information.

‘We’re a scrappy, feisty and passionate bunch and all the time did our very best to carry these in energy to account.

‘No matter occurs now, I’ll endlessly be happy with working for this award-winning programme and can always remember every part it taught me.’

Shadow tradition secretary Tracy Brabin mentioned she could be ‘wanting into why (the present) is being taken off air’.

She tweeted: ‘Rigorous campaigning & dedication to public having their say made it fairly distinctive in daytime TV.

‘Victoria herself was sharp & approachable with a private journey that made her relatable.’

And Conservative MP Damian Collins, who’s bidding to be re-elected as chairman of the Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport Choose Committee, mentioned the studies had been ‘disturbing’.

‘There must be a correct overview of BBC funds in addition to asking license payment payers what they worth and need to see extra of,’ he mentioned.