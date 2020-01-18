Piers Morgan says he is only surprised it took Meghan this long to get Harry to ditch his family 

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:10 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:10 EST, 18 January 2020

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to answer Buckingham Palace’s bombshell announcement tonight that Prince Harry and Meghan can be stepping down as Royal Highnesses.

He wrote: ‘BREAKING: The Queen’s advised Megan/Harry to sling their part-time royal hook.

‘Effectively executed, Your Majesty – proper determination. Solely shocked it took her so lengthy to get Harry to ditch his household, the Monarchy, the army and his nation.

The enraged Good Morning Britain host continued to vent his outrage by saying: ‘Backside line: Meghan/Harry needed to have their cake and eat it, however the Queen simply took the cake again to the royal kitchens’

‘What a chunk of labor.’

Morgan then started replying to different Twitter customers together with his opinion on sure facets of the couple’s new position.

In response to ITV Information’s Royal Editor Chris Ship, who tweeted a quote from the previous head of the Navy on the subject of Harry stepping down, Morgan wrote: ‘Staggering that Harry would flip his again on the army like this.’

Attributable to Harry giving up his army ranks, he handed on the place of Captain Basic to the Royal Marines from his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had held it from 1953 to 2017.

Piers Morgan stated: ‘Philip have to be devastated.’

Nevertheless he took some solace within the scenario and stated: ‘On a optimistic word, this spells the loss of life on arrival of Meghan and Harry’s plan for a ‘progressive’ new Monarchy.

A press release from Buckingham Palace (pictured) learn: ‘Buckingham Palace doesn’t touch upon the small print of safety preparations. There are well-established unbiased processes to find out the necessity for publicly-funded safety’

‘In order that they fortunately will not be ‘woking’ the Windsors in any case.’

As a teaser to his subsequent column, the TV presenter replied to a tweet from a fan which learn: ‘Am I the one one ready for Piers Morgan to publish an article?!’

Morgan responded ominously to say: ’36 hours…’