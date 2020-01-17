January 17, 2020 | 11:19am

RENO, Nev. — A pigeon sporting a tiny sombrero in Reno, Nevada, was found following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas, a metropolis supervisor stated.

Reno Metropolis Supervisor Sabra Newby tweeted concerning the fowl Wednesday, saying it’s quirky and enjoyable however nonetheless inhumane, KOLO-TV reported.

It’s the first recognized sighting of hat-wearing birds within the area, Washoe County Regional Animal Companies officers stated.

The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week, animal officers stated.

Individuals who see the fowl are inspired to name animal service dispatch officers, officers stated.

It’s unclear who put the hat on the fowl.

“Reno cares about our animals,” Newby stated. “They need protection and don’t need to become a punchline.”