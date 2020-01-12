“Pigeons Recognise Me”: How Odisha Traffic Cop Got “Birdman” Name

Visitors police officer Suraj Kumar Raj, 52, says the birds can recognise him within the crowd

Baripada (Odisha):

A visitors police officer in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has earned the identify “Birdman” for feeding hundreds of pigeons and different birds for the final 10 years.

Suraj Kumar Raj, 52, a visitors police officer at Baripada, feeds the birds at a number of locations throughout the city.

“Just like my job as a traffic police officer, I have also taken up the job of feeding these birds. I feel happy when they come to me and eat off my hands. I love them as they love me. Sometimes they even come and sit on my shoulders when I am on duty,” Mr Raj mentioned.

He mentioned the birds can establish him from the gang.

Hundreds of pigeons seem like ready for him each morning and rush in the direction of him even earlier than he has had an opportunity to take meals out to feed them.

“I feel better when I feed these animals. I also feed other animals like cows. They rush towards me as soon as they see me coming on my bike,” Mr Raj mentioned.

Senior police officer Avimanyu Nayak mentioned the residents name him “Birdman”. “We feel proud of his service. He has been feeding these birds for the past several years. He is very sincere about his work,” Mr Nayak mentioned.