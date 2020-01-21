January 20, 2020 | 9:00pm

A business airline pilot coping with “anger issues” was arrested in Florida for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti in an airport lavatory.

James Ellis Dees, who was fired by Endeavor Air after his arrest, was busted for writing “NO S—S” and “NO N—S” — anti-Hispanic and anti-black slurs — in bogs and elevators on the Tallahassee Airport, CNN reported.

Dees additionally invoked the president’s marketing campaign slogan with the graffiti, writing “#MAGA” in one of many tags, in accordance with the report.

Dees was questioned by police after safety footage from the elevator confirmed him writing on the wall, and admitted to being the racist vandal.

He advised police that he’d been going by means of a “really tough time” and that he had “anger issues.”

Police launched him after questioning, and Dees left to fly a aircraft, however ultimately bought off after figuring out he was “not in the right state of mind to fly a plane,” in accordance with CNN.

Dees pleaded not responsible in a courtroom look after being hit with felony mischief fees.